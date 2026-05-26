Patralekhaa, Maanvi Gagroo-starrer ‘Heer Sara’ to now release on June 12

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) The release of actresses Patralekhaa and Maanvi Gagroo's upcoming women-led road drama titled “Heer Sara” has been pushed to June 12.

The film, which was earlier christened “Heer Sara Aur Pondicherry” was slated to hit the screens on May 29.

Directed by Kartik Chaudhry, the film also stars Arif Zakaria, Shveta Salve and Nishank Verma in pivotal supporting parts. The film traces an emotional and transformative road journey of two women navigating personal struggles, societal expectations, and emotional healing.

The makers decided to shorten the title after believing Heer Sara felt sharper, more memorable, and emotionally resonant. The revised title was also seen as more audience-friendly and effective from a marketing standpoint, as per a statement.

Following the tremendous response to the recently released trailer, the makers decided to push the film’s release with the new title to allow for a stronger promotional run.

The recently released trailer offers a glimpse into a heartfelt road-trip narrative centred around Heer and Sara, who embark on a motorcycle journey from Indore to Pondicherry in search of freedom, clarity, and a fresh perspective on life.

The trailer, which dropped on May 12, introduces audiences to Heer (played by Maanvi Gagroo) and Sara (played by Patralekhaa), two women standing at different personal crossroads. The two women are bound by a shared need to escape the weight of societal expectations and past baggage, they embark on a transformative trek to Pondicherry.

The film is an uplifting road-trip drama that explores identity, female friendships, and the societal expectations imposed on women. It celebrates the courage to break free and rediscover oneself.

The film is creatively backed by producer Raj Singh Chaudhary, known for acclaimed films such as Gulaal and Thar. Backed by Sony Music India and produced by Maghaa Creations, Next Level Productions, and Opticus Inc., Heer Sara will now release in cinemas on June 12.

--IANS

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