Shreya Ghoshal: Independent music gives me freedom to explore sounds outside usual spaces

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal, who has released her new song ‘Bairi Piya’, has spoken up on her relationship with independent music, and the liberty the medium gives her.

She said that independent music has been an integral part of her journey, and gives her the freedom to explore songs and sounds outside the usual spaces.

With ‘Bairi Piya’, she continues the exploration, stepping into a contemporary pop setting that allows her to lean into a softer and more intimate side of her vocal expression. The track combines warm synths, clean beats and a gentle rhythmic pulse with subtle Indian classical touches, creating a sound that feels contemporary while retaining an unmistakably Indian musical sensibility.

She said, “Independent music has been an important part of my journey for a long time because it gives me the freedom to explore songs and sounds outside the usual spaces I get to experience through playback music. Every independent project has brought something different for me, whether it was experimenting with a sound, collaborating with another artist or simply approaching a song differently”.

She further mentioned, “With ‘Bairi Piya’, I was drawn to the melody and the simplicity of the song, and I enjoyed exploring this softer, contemporary space. I think this is what I enjoy most about independent music, the freedom to keep discovering different sides of myself through it”.

Over the years, she has explored several independent releases that have allowed her to experiment outside the film music format. What continues to evolve is the range of artists, sounds and musical spaces she chooses to explore, with her recent work taking her across languages, genres and generations. Her recent collaboration on ‘Kalyani (Remix)’ saw her join ARJN, KDS and FIFTY4 in reimagining MVR's already successful Malayalam independent track.

--IANS

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