Asian Games: India complete perfect group-stage run, set up Pakistan SF in men’s hockey

Kakamigahara (Japan), Sep 28 (IANS) India marched into the men’s hockey semifinals of the 2026 Asian Games with a flawless group-stage record after the defending champions dismantled Bangladesh 10-0 on Monday to finish top of Pool A.

The Harmanpreet Singh-led side collected 15 points from five matches, winning every game in the pool and finishing their group campaign in emphatic fashion. Pakistan, who ended Pool B in second place with 12 points, now await India in what promises to be a high-profile semifinal clash.

India wasted little time asserting their control against Bangladesh, with Abhishek opening the scoring in the third minute with a composed reverse-stick finish after receiving the ball from Manpreet Singh.

The lead was doubled in the 22nd minute when Jugraj Singh converted a penalty stroke, before Harmanpreet took over from the penalty corner.

The India captain struck from a set-piece in the 27th minute to send his side into half-time with a 3-0 advantage. The second half then turned into a relentless attacking display as India continued to pile pressure on a Bangladesh defence that struggled to contain the reigning champions.

Sukhjeet Singh finished off a well-worked move with Dilpreet Singh early in the third quarter, before Harmanpreet added his second penalty-corner goal of the evening.

Shilanand Lakra then put the result beyond doubt with two goals in quick succession. He first appeared at the far post to turn the ball into the net before producing a superb reverse-stick effort to complete his brace.

Harmanpreet completed his hat-trick with another penalty-corner conversion, while Sanjay added a ninth goal with a drag-flick that found the top corner.

India reached double figures in the final minute when Mandeep Singh converted the rebound after Sukhjeet’s initial effort had been blocked.

The 10-0 victory extended India’s dominant record against Bangladesh, with the defending champions having now won all seven of their meetings at the Asian Games after Monday’s result.

India’s reward for topping Pool A is a semifinal against Pakistan, setting up another chapter in one of Asian hockey’s most storied rivalries. The two nations are among the most successful teams in the history of men’s hockey at the Asian Games, with Pakistan having won eight gold medals and India four.

India are the reigning Asian Games champions, having defeated Japan 5-1 in the final at Hangzhou in 2023. Pakistan’s most recent appearance in the final came in 2014, when they lost to India on penalties after the match ended 2-2.

With the group stage now complete, India’s unbeaten campaign moves into the knockout phase, where their next assignment will be a semifinal against their neighbours and long-time rivals.

--IANS

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