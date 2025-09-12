September 12, 2025 3:36 PM हिंदी

Shrenu Parikh calls it ‘a blessing’ to portray Goddess Parvati in ‘Gatha Shiv Parivaar Ki – Ganesh Kartikey’

Shrenu Parikh calls it ‘a blessing’ to portray Goddess Parvati in ‘Gatha Shiv Parivaar Ki – Ganesh Kartikey’

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Actress Shrenu Parikh, who is all set to play Goddess Parvati in the “Gatha Shiv Parivaar Ki – Ganesh Kartikey”, calls it a blessing to be a part of the upcoming show. She added that Parvati is not only the embodiment of strength, balance, and shakti, but also a mother and a wife with relatable emotions.

Speaking about stepping into this role, Shrenu shared, “It is a blessing and an honour to portray Goddess Parvati in Ganesh Kartikey. Parvati is not only the embodiment of strength, balance, and shakti, but also a mother and a wife with deeply relatable emotions.”

She added: “The show beautifully explores how even divine stories are rooted in love, guilt, resilience, and togetherness. I am truly grateful to bring such a powerful yet humane portrayal of the goddess to audiences.”

The show will trace the extraordinary journey of the most powerful and divine family of Gods - Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, and their sons, Lord Ganesh and Lord Kartikeya. At its core, the show captures the wisdom of the parents, the journeys of two brothers, and the emotions of a family, as per a statement.

‘Gatha Shiv Parivaar Ki – Ganesh Kartikey’ will air on Sony SAB.

Shrenu gained the spotlight for her role as Aastha Agnihotri in the romantic drama series Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Ek Baar Phir and Gauri Trivedi Singh Oberoi in the drama series Ishqbaaaz.

The 35-year-old actress made her first film debut in 2017 and appeared in her second film in 2018. She continued starring in television series playing the deceptive and vengeful Jhanvi Mittal in Ek Bhram...Sarvagun Sampanna, a faithful Genda Agrawal in Ghar Ek Mandir – Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki and Maitree.

It was in 2010, when Shrenu started her career with a cameo appearance in the series Zindgi Ka Har Rang...Gulaal. She secured her first television lead role in the series Havan in 2011. In 2012, she played a role in the drama series Byaah Hamari Bahoo Ka.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

State Palliative Care Policy key to enhance healthcare, cut costs for patients in Delhi: Study

State Palliative Care Policy can help enhance healthcare, cut costs for patients in Delhi: Experts

Ashneer Grover opens up about life’s lows, legal battles, and financial setbacks following BharatPe controversy

Ashneer Grover opens up about life’s lows, legal battles, and financial setbacks following BharatPe controversy

UP: Miniature Bhagavad Gita, PM Modi cutout book steal the show at National book fair

UP: Miniature Bhagavad Gita, PM Modi cutout book steal the show at National book fair

FMCG, IT and Automobile are among consistent high ROE sectors since global financial crisis: Report

FMCG, IT, automobile among consistent high-return equity sectors in India since global financial crisis

Bhagyashree Mishra & Anindita Sahoo's 'Satyaa Sachee’ shares the heartfelt tale of two sisters

Bhagyashree Mishra & Anindita Sahoo's 'Satyaa Sachee’ shares the heartfelt tale of two sisters

Punjab: Huge haul of arms seized along Indo-Pak border; two held

Punjab: Huge haul of arms seized along Indo-Pak border; two held

‘Resolve ISL issues, introduce promotion and relegation’: Armando Colaco on need of the hour in Indian football

'Resolve ISL issues, introduce promotion and relegation': Armando Colaco on need of the hour in Indian football

India and Norway hold talks on maritime security, disarmament

India and Norway hold talks on maritime security, disarmament

Geeta Basra reveals why returning to showbiz after marriage was challenging 15 years ago

Geeta Basra reveals why returning to showbiz after marriage was challenging 15 years ago

Khalid Jamil’s tenure off to a promising start at CAFA Nations Cup: Armando Colaco

Khalid Jamil’s tenure off to promising start at CAFA Nations Cup: Armando Colaco