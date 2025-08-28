August 28, 2025 11:37 AM हिंदी

Shraddha Kapoor showcases her ‘self-made bindi’

Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor showcased her art skills as she made a “self-made bindi.”

Shraddha took to Instagram stories, where she shared a video of her making a bindi with a black eyeliner. The bindi design resembles a curved line, a small dot beneath, and an upward arrow-like shape at the top.

“Jab school ki art class ka asli fayda samajh aaye. (When you finally realize the true benefit of school art class),” she wrote.

Showcasing her perfect drawing skills, she wrote: “Self-made bindi.”

On the work front, Shraddha, who is the daughter of Bollywood veteran actor Shakti Kapoor, has joined hands with 'Chhavaa' maker Laxman Utekar for an upcoming period drama.

Backed by 'Stree' maker Dinesh Vijan, the untitled project is expected to go on floors by November this year. The film is likely to reach the cinema halls in 2026.

In addition to this, Shraddha has signed a multi-film deal with producer Ektaa Kapoor. If the reports are to be believed, the first project will mark the reunion of Shraddha with her 'Aashiqui' co-star Aditya Roy Kapoor.

Her lineup also includes a yet-untitled drama with 'Tumbbad' director Rahi Anil Barve. Shraddha is also reportedly in talks for the forthcoming installment of the popular 'Dhoom' franchise. The reports also suggest that she will be seen sharing the screen with her 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' co-star Ranbir Kapoor in her next. Again, no official announcement has been made till now.

She was last seen on screen in the 2024 film “Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank,” a comedy horror film directed by Amar Kaushik. It is the fourth instalment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe and serves as the sequel to the movie Stree, which released in 2018.

The film also stars Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana.

--IANS

dc/

