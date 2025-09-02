September 02, 2025 11:39 AM हिंदी

Shraddha Kapoor gorges on jalebis between work: ‘Shooting toh bahana hai’

Mumbai, Sep 2 (IANS) Enjoying the sweeter side of life, Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor posed with a bag full of freshly made jalebis and said that shooting is just a reason to gorge on the popular Indian dessert.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Shraddha posted a candid moment from a shoot, posing with jalebis and her crew. She could be seen dressed in a traditional Indian ensemble and was all smiles as she posed with the box.

She captioned the story, “Shooting toh bahana hai, Jalebi jo khaana hai ”, hinting that the dessert may have been the true highlight of her day on set.

Shraddha did not share any details of the project.

On August 28, Shraddha showcased her art skills as she made a “self-made bindi.”

Shraddha took to Instagram stories, where she shared a video of her making a bindi with a black eyeliner. The bindi design resembles a curved line, a small dot beneath, and an upward arrow-like shape at the top.

“Jab school ki art class ka asli fayda samajh aaye. (When you finally realize the true benefit of school art class),” she wrote.

Showcasing her perfect drawing skills, she wrote: “Self-made bindi.”

On the work front, Shraddha, who is the daughter of Bollywood veteran actor Shakti Kapoor, has joined hands with 'Chhavaa' maker Laxman Utekar for an upcoming period drama. Backed by 'Stree' maker Dinesh Vijan, the untitled project is expected to go on floors by November this year. The film is likely to reach the cinema halls in 2026.

In addition to this, Shraddha has signed a multi-film deal with producer Ektaa Kapoor. If the reports are to be believed, the first project will mark the reunion of Shraddha with her 'Aashiqui' co-star Aditya Roy Kapoor.

Her lineup also includes a yet-untitled drama with 'Tumbbad' director Rahi Anil Barve. Shraddha is also reportedly in talks for the forthcoming installment of the popular 'Dhoom' franchise. The reports also suggest that she will be seen sharing the screen with her 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' co-star Ranbir Kapoor in her next.

