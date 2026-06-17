‘It shows toolkit mindset’, BJP blasts Cong, Rahul over organising stir ahead of NEET re-exams

New Delhi, June 17 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday launched a scathing critique of Congress and Rahul Gandhi over its proposed nationwide campaign on NEET paper leaks, just days ahead of re-examinations and said that such 'irresponsible and insensitive' conduct smacks of a “toolkit mindset”.

The NEET (UG) retest is slated for June 21, following the cancellation of May 3 exams over paper leaks.

The Congress party has announced nationwide student conventions, starting from Rajasthan’s Kota on Wednesday, to protest the government’s 'inability' to conduct fair examinations.

During a press conference at party HQ, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi lambasted the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi for timing their stir just ahead of NEET re-exams, questioning their real intentions and 'machinations'. He also accused them of misusing and exploiting students’ sentiments for furthering their own political ambitions.

“There are many opportunities to do politics, you can do it after June 21, when the examinations are over. I want to ask you, why have you chosen this moment only? The pupils whom you are taking along for the student convention show that you just want to fulfil your political ambition,” he said.

Trivedi further pointed out that the government is being considerate and sensitive to students’ concerns and has made elaborate efforts to conduct the retest in all fairness, but the Opposition is acting with utmost insensitivity and resorting to “cunning tactics”.

“When the students are engrossed in their studies, are in the final stages of preparation for the impending exams, why does Rahul Gandhi want to stoke apprehension and fear in the minds of wards regarding NEET re-exams?” he asked.

Further taking potshots at Rahul, the BJP leader said that you have failed as a student, as a working professional, you failed in your entrepreneurial stint and made yourself a disaster in politics, but why do you want to play with the lives and future of students?

Sudhanshu Trivedi posed four-pointed questions at the Congress party, demanding why the party chose Kota in the first place, given the huge number of students preparing for competitive examinations here.

“Why do you want to distract students, divert their attention from crucial examinations. Do you want to imperil their career and dreams?” he asked.

Trivedi further said that during the Congress government in Rajasthan, 19 paper leaks happened, but when the BJP came to power, it not only ensured zero paper leaks but also cracked down on more than 400 suspects.

He also claimed that Kota’s coaching institutes and PG guest houses owners were being "intimidated" and "forced" to send their students to participate in the Congress’s student convention.

“This shows the toolkit mindset of Congress; it is a planned and plotted campaign by the Congress party to spread anarchy and chaos,” the BJP leader asserted.

He also said that the protest over paper leaks is nothing but Congress’s toolkit strategy to stoke anarchy, as per the party’s established designs in the past and attempts to derail the process.

Notably, Rahul’s student convention in Kota against NEET paper leaks is slated for later this evening, at Shri Ram Rangmanch in Dussehra Ground. The proposed stir has already triggered political confrontation, with the Congress accusing the Modi govt of crushing the aspirations of millions of young students.

--IANS

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