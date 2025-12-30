Shooting of Nayanthara-starrer 'Mookuthi Amman 2' wrapped!

Chennai, Dec 30 (IANS) The makers of director Sundar C's upcoming devotional thriller 'Mookuthi Amman 2', featuring actress Nayanthara in the lead, on Tuesday announced that the shooting for the eagerly awaited devotional entertainer had been completed.

Taking to its X timeline, Vels Film International, the production house that is producing the film, shared a BTS video that featured clips of all the stars who had worked in the film and their brief opinion about the project.

The BTS clip ended with director of the film, Sundar C, confirming that shooting for the film had come to a close on Tuesday evening.

Sharing the BTS clip, Vels Film International wrote, " Capturing the magic and dedication behind the scenes of Sundar C’s #MookuthiAmman2. A #SundarC Mega Divine Entertainer."

In the BTS video dropped, actress Urvasi confirmed that the second part of the franchise would have no connection with the first part, which had gone on to emerge as a huge blockbuster. The actress also said that it felt like as the shooting had ended very quickly.

Director Sundar C said that over 2000 technicians had worked non stop on the film for over six months and that they were completing the film successfully today. Several other actors too including Regina Cassandra, Kannada actor Duniya Vijay, Singam Puli, Yogi Babu were seen expressing their thoughts on the film. The BTS clip ended with a cake cutting ceremony that was held to mark the wrapping up of shooting of the film.

The film has triggered huge excitement among fans ever since it was first announced.

It may be recalled that the producer of the film, Ishari K Ganesh, had earlier disclosed that actress Nayanthara, who plays the titular role in the film, had been fasting for a month to play the role of the goddess in the film.

At a pooja function organised to mark the official launch of the film in March this year, producer Ishari K Ganesh had said, “I should tell about Nayanthara madam. She has been on a fast for almost a month now. She also fasted for a month before playing the character of Amman in Mookuthi Amman part 1 as well. She is excited about this character and the story."

Ishari Ganesh said that five years ago, when actor R J Balaji approached him to make the first part of the franchise 'Mookuthi Amman', he immediately agreed as 'Mookuthi Amman' was their family deity.

“When we were deciding on who should play the titular role of the Mookuthi Amman, the one and only choice was Nayanthara. We approached her and she readily agreed. The film met the expectations of the audience,” Ishari K Ganesh said.

“After that film, I was waiting for a film on Goddess Amman to come but nothing was made. I wanted a pan Indian film on Goddess Mookuthi Amman and therefore wondered why not make a second instalment of Mookuthi Amman. When I discussed this with my team, we arrived at the conclusion that the best person to direct this second part would be Sundar C, who is also hailed as the Frachise King,” producer Ishari K Ganesh had said.

--IANS

Mkr/