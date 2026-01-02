January 02, 2026 2:01 PM हिंदी

Shooting of Bigg Boss fame Vikraman’s film wrapped up

Shooting of Bigg Boss fame Vikraman’s film wrapped up (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Chennai, Jan 2 (IANS) The makers of director Preethi Karikalan's upcoming romantic drama, featuring Bigg Boss fame Vikraman in the lead, on Friday announced that the unit had wrapped up the film's shooting.

The unit marked the completion of filming with a small cake cutting celebration, the pictures of which were shared extensively on social media.

For the unaware, the film was officially launched in September last year with a traditional pooja.

Sources close to the unit of the film, which is being produced by Thilakavathy Karikalan under the banner of Golden Gate Studios, say that the film will be a romantic entertainer.

They add that the film will have an emotionally engaging narrative centered on relationships, humour, and heartfelt moments and that it has been crafted to appeal to family audiences while retaining a contemporary flavour.

The film, the sources point out, will be visually rich, musically vibrant, and rooted in realistic storytelling.

Speaking about the film, producer Thilakavathy Karikalan said, “Completing a project on schedule requires commitment from every department, and our entire team rose to the occasion beautifully. The actors, technicians, and our director worked with remarkable dedication and positivity throughout the journey. We are now exploring the right window for release, and simultaneously, our marketing strategies are being planned carefully so that the film reaches audiences in the best possible way.”

The film, a heartwarming romantic entertainer, features Vikraman in the lead. The film will also have actors Supritha and Jenson Diwakar along with an ensemble cast bringing warmth and spontaneity to the narrative.

On the technical front, cinematography for the film was by gifted cameraman Sridhar. Editing for the film has been handled by Ramar while Ajesh Ashokan is composing its music. The technical unit, its makers say, has strengthened the film with its creative contributions.

--IANS

mkr/

