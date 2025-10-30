Shooting for the climax of Pa Ranjith's 'Vettuvam' has resumed, discloses actor Arya

Chennai, Oct 30 (IANS) Actor Arya, who plays a pivotal role in director Pa Ranjith's upcoming gangster drama, 'Vettuvam', has now disclosed that shooting for the film's climax had resumed after the rains.

Taking to his Instagram page to post a picture of him sweating it out in the gym, the actor on Thursday wrote, "Rain stops.. Shoot Resumes... but Training Continues.. #vettuvam Climax @ranjithpa"

The film, which is being produced by Ranjith's production house Neelam Productions, has actor Dinesh playing the lead. Along with Arya, the film will also feature actors Kalaiyarasan, Mime Gopi, Guru Somasundaram and Shabeer Kallarakkal in pivotal roles.

The film has also triggered interest because of it being actress Sobhita Dhulipala's first Tamil film after her wedding. Vettuvam, which will talk about the sharing of power, has music by G V Prakash.

The film was in the spotlight in July this year after a stuntman died while performing a car stunt for the film. The news left the unit shocked and devastated. Well known Tamil film director Pa Ranjit's production house Neelam Productions, which is producing the film, had then said that the death of the dearly loved stunt man had sent them all into shock and heart break.

Pa Ranjith, after the demise of the stuntman, posted a statement in which his production house, Neelam Productions, said, "On the morning of 13th July, we lost unexpectedly a talented stunt artist and a long time colleague Mr. Mohan Raj on the sets of our film 'Vettuvam' in Nagapattinam district of Tamizh Nadu. Our heart is broken for his wife, children, family and all who knew and loved Mohan Raj Anna as a colleague and a friend."

Stating that a day that had started out with detailed planning, caution, clarity in execution, prayers and all their good will had ended in the unexpected death of the stuntmen, the production house said that the news had has sent them all into shock and heart break.

"Mohan Raj Anna was valued and respected by his colleagues in the stunt team and all of us in the crew. He was a veteran in performing stunts whose planning, clarity and execution we all relied on. We relied on the expertise of our Stunt Director Dilip Subbarayan and followed every protocol, every detail that was needed to make this safe. That inspite of all of our preparations and precautions, we ended up losing a man who had unparalleled experience and achievements, who made his family, colleagues and directors proud with the quality of his work has affected us deeply. He will have our respect, love and adoration always," the production house had said.

Stating that Mohan Raj's death was devastating, the production house said that it deeply mourned the loss of Mohan Raj Anna as a husband, a father, an incredible stunt artist and a graceful human being.

"He wanted to be remembered for his work as a fabulous stunt artist and that’s how he will always stay in our memory," it had said.

