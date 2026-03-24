Shivani Narayan tells Tamil film industry: Ensure the daughters of this soil are also given the chance to live and grow

Chennai, March 24 (IANS) Actress Shivani Narayanan, who shot to fame after her participation in the Tamil television reality show Bigg Boss, has now pointed out to the leaders of the Tamil film industry that celebrating the "super hit" status of others while regional actresses were being consistently bypassed for leading roles was a quiet, yet powerful form of systematic suppression.

The actress, in a note which she shared on her Instagram stories section, appealed to both the leaders of the film industry and the audiences to ensure that the daughters of this soil were also given the chance to live and grow.

She wrote, "To the leaders of the Tamil film industry and the honourable audience who supports us, I am writing this as a daughter of this region and a dedicated aspirant in our cinema. It is disheartening when leading voices celebrate how "outsiders become super hits" in Kollywood, they often forget that a "hit" is created by the very opportunities, scripts, and platforms that our industry leaders choose to give."

She went on to point out, "In a busy world, audience don't always have the time to hunt for talents; they consume what is served to them on the biggest plates. The truth is, the audience celebrates who they see on screen. But the industry decides who they are allowed to see. To celebrate the "super hit" status of others while our own regional actresses are consistently bypassed for leading roles is a quiet, yet powerful form of systematic suppression."

Shivani then said, "We often take immense pride in the saying "Vandharai Vaazhavaikum Thamizhagam" (Tamil Nadu, the land that gives life to those who come here). Our cinema reflects this spirit; we are "One Cinema" that welcomes and celebrates talent from every border. However, we must also ensure that the people of this soil are given the chance to live and grow alongside them. We must also ensure that the daughters of this soil are given the chance to live and grow. We believe in the power of art to unite us. We are one "Cinema". However, it is deeply painful to witness the persistent bias that overlooks our own regional actresses and local talent."

She ended her note saying, "In a democratic India, every individual has the fundamental right to speak. I am aware while this might be just another statement passing by, but I feel it is a necessary one. Raising this concern isn't about being "against" anyone; it is about demanding representation in our own home. It is a plea for Fairness. True inclusivity begins at home. Let us give the daughters of this region also a seat at the table. Don't make us feel like a "stranger in our own home." I hope you all understand the sensitivity of this matter and perceive it in the right way. Jai Hind."

--IANS

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