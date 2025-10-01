October 01, 2025 3:13 PM हिंदी

Shivangi Joshi reunites with on-screen "Nani" Lataa Saberwal at the sister's wedding festivities

Shivangi Joshi reunites with on-screen

Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” star Shivangi Joshi's sister Sheetal Joshi is all set to tie the knot in her hometown in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

The pre-wedding festivities turned into a mini reunion for "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" fans as actress Lataa Saberwal, Shivangi's on-screen grandmother, joined the celebrations. She posted a warm selfie with Shivangi and Sheetal, writing, “About yesterday Love and blessings” on her social media account. This nostalgic moment delighted fans who cherished seeing the reel and real family together again. Lataa essayed the role of Shivangi, aka Naira's grandmother, in the show.

The joyous occasion was filled with family moments, music and heartfelt gestures that made the festivities truly memorable. Shivangi, who is known for her role as Naira in the superhit show "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai", shared glimpses from the mehndi function on her social media account. “Hands full of mehendi, hearts full of love,” she captioned.

The bride-to-be looked radiant in a multi-coloured lehenga, while Shivangi complemented the moon in a floral orange outfit with her mehndi beautifully etched. Among the most emotional highlights was a moment when the bright father proudly displayed 'Dulhan Ke Papa' inscribed in mehndi on his farm. Shivangi was seen lifting the festive spirit by playing the dhol with unmatched enthusiasm. Another candid capture showed Sheetal being carried joyfully by her younger brother, reflecting the strong family bond.

The decor was vibrant with floral themes and traditional motifs enhancing the charm of the occasion. Shivangi's posts and fan pages have since been flooded with congratulations for Sheetal and blessings for the family. The actress has been sharing many photos and videos straight from the fun and happy occasion.

Shivangi was loved for her character portrayal as Naira in the hit show "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai". The actress' on-screen pairing with actor Mohsin Khan, aka Kartik, was loved by fans. She was a part of the show for 5 years before quitting the show in 2021.

–IANS

rd/

