January 20, 2026 7:42 PM हिंदी

Shivangi Joshi opens up on dating men from within the industry

Shivangi Joshi opend up on dating men from within the industry

Mumbai Jan 20 (IANS) Television star Shivangi Joshi has opened up about her views on love and dating in today’s times.

In a conversation on a podcast show Honestly, Why Not by Balaji Telefilms, the host was seen asking Shivangi who was the guest, about her views about dating men from the entertainment industry.

The actress replying to it with much grace said that she doesn’t think love has anything to do with the industry or profession.

“According to me, what truly matters is the person, the respect, understanding, love, and values they bring into a relationship. The profession really doesn’t matter,” said Shivangi.

The actress was previously rumoured to be dating her Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Mohsin Khan, with whom she shared great on-screen chemistry in the long-running show. For the uninitiated, Shivangi rose to a humongous popularity for her portrayal of Naira, the daughter of Akshara played by Hina Khan, while Mohsin essayed the role of Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Their pairing became one of the most loved jodis on Indian television back in 2017.

Apart from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivangi Joshi was also seen in several other projects like Balika Vadhu 2, Bekaboo and others. She had also participated in reality show *Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

More recently, the actress made headlines for her rumoured relationship with actor Kushal Tandon who her co-star in the romantic drama Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka.

However, Kushal, in a now-deleted social media post, revealed about their breakup, further stirring headlines.

Shivangi, a few weeks ago was all over social media and media for performing the bridesmaid duties like a pro at her sister Sheetal Joshi’s wedding.

–IANS

rd/

