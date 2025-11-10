Shilpa Shirodkar says 'Here’s to new beginnings' as she returns to screen after 25 years with Jatadhara

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) After a long gap of 25 years actress Shilpa Shirodkar has returned to the screen with Abhishek Jaiswal's "Jatadhara".

Shedding light on what it has been like to essay such a complex character with extreme emotions, Shilpa penned a note on social media that read, "After 25 years, I am back on the big screen with #Jatadhara, and it has been nothing short of a thrill! Playing an intense and complex character like Shobha was something completely new and different for me. Her extreme emotions, her aura and the sheer nuance of the role were surely a challenge...this character truly demanded my heart and soul and I gave it! (sic)"

She further revealed that playing Shobha helped her come out of her comfort zone.

"Shobha drives the story forward and I knew that this time, I wanted to step out of my comfort zone and I’m so glad that I did. A big thank you to @pprernaarora and @shivin7 for introducing me to this story and helping me become Shobha (red heart emoji)", the 'Bigg Boss 18' contestant added.

Shilpa said that although Shobha is very different from her in real life, she will always be special to her.

Showing her gratitude to team 'Jatadhara', Shilpa added, "Thank you @venkatkalyan006, @aj_abhishekjaiswal, @zeestudiossouth and the entire cast and crew for making this journey so special, different and memorable. Here’s to new beginnings (red heart and evil eye emoji)"

Produced by Zee Studios in association with Prerna Arora, Umesh KR Bansal, Rajiv Agarwal, Shivin Narang, and Nikhil Nanda, "Jatadhara" reached the theatres on November 7.

The project also stars Sudheer Babu as Shiva, along with Sonakshi Sinha as the antagonist Dhanapisachini, and Divya Khosla Kumar as Sitara.

The project marks the Telugu debut of Sonakshi.

--IANS

pm/