Shilpa Shirodkar recalls losing ‘Chaiya Chaiya’ with SRK because Farah Khan thought ‘she weighed 100 kgs'

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) 90s Bollywood diva Shilpa Shirodkar made a startling revelation about missing out on one of Bollywood’s most iconic songs, ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

The actress who recently appeared on the dance reality show, ‘India’s Best Dancer Season 05’, recalled the incident staring that Farah Khan, the choreographer of the iconic song, thought she was fat for the song.

Host Haarsh Limbachiya asked, “Shilpa ma'am, I got to know one thing. The iconic song, Chaiyya Chaiyya, you were supposed to do it, initially.”

Recalling the incident, Shilpa said, “Yes, actually Farah had come with the song and she said, ‘this is the song, but I willl give you 15 days. Reduce your weight.’ So I ate boiled vegetables for 15 days. But I might have lost weight, but it wasn't less as per Farah. So she came back and said, ‘sorry, but you're still fat. We can't take you for the song,’ and then the song happened with Malaika (Arora). I mean, I'm not lying. I was fat, so I didn't get the song and Farah says, I was 100 kilos. I wasn't 100 kilos.”

The revelation left everyone on the set surprised. Adding a lighter touch to the conversation, Shilpa turned to judge Geeta Kapur and said she had witnessed the incident herself. Geeta, smiling, replied, “I was an assistant.”

Praising her honesty, Haarsh Limbachiyaa remarked, “I have to admit one thing. She's so selfless and so honest. No one calls her a heroine on national TV.”

Talking about Shilpa Shirodkar, the actress has been a part of many successful films and television projects over the years.

In the 90s era of Bollywood, Shilpa was considered as one of the hottest actresses and was a part of many hit movies like Him, Kishan Kanhaiya and many more.

She also became a popular face among television audiences during her stint on ‘Bigg Boss season 18.

–IANS

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