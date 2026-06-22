Shilpa Shinde says she does 'not like women smoking', prefers seeing them in sarees with a strong mindset

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shinde has weighed in on the evolving definition of feminism and modern womanhood.

The actress expressed her thoughts, stating that true empowerment stems from confidence, values, and self-awareness rather than smoking or wearing revealing clothes in the name of modernity or so-called boldness.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Shilpa described herself as "a little orthodox" when it comes to certain personal beliefs and admitted that she is uncomfortable seeing women smoke, calling it ‘being modern’.

"Actually, I am a little orthodox. Very frankly, I don't like seeing women smoke. That's my personal opinion and that's why I say I am a little orthodox in that way," the actress said.

Shilpa clarified that she does not equate smoking, drinking, or dressing a certain way with being bold or empowered.

"Boldness is different. Just because someone smokes, drinks, or wears certain clothes doesn't make them bold. That is not what boldness is," she explained.

During the conversation, actress Pervein Dastur also pointed out that appearances can often be deceptive, saying, "I have seen young girls in salwar-kameez standing at paan shops and smoking. So unassuming looking and such young girls, smoking."

Agreeing with his observation, Shilpa emphasized that clothes and mindset are two completely different things.

"I like women wearing sarees, but I am not talking about clothes. A woman should know herself, her values, and who she is. That's what matters," she said.

"A lot of girls think that by wearing something short and in particular they will look bolder, but it's not like that. You can wear a saree or modern clothes, whatever you want. Your clothes don't define your mindset, and your mindset doesn't depend on your clothes," Shilpa said.

Shilpa concluded by saying that feminism, in her view, is about carrying one's values with confidence, and not confusing external appearances with empowerment.

On the professional front, Shilpa Shinde who was last seen in her series, ‘Margao Files’ has been receiving great response to her project as well as character portrayal.

–IANS

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