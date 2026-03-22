March 22, 2026 3:04 PM हिंदी

Shilpa Shetty's Sunday binge is all about Samosa love

Shilpa Shetty's Sunday binge is all about Samosa love

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) While actress Shilpa Shetty is known to follow a strict fitness regime with intense workouts and a clean diet, time and again, the 'Dhadkan' actress satisfies her craving with the food she loves.

Enjoying her cheat day on Sunday, Shilpa dropped a hilarious video on social media, relishing some delicious Samosas.

As she enjoyed her treat, we could also hear the various benefits of the Indian delicacy in the background.

The background voice described Samosa as a trimukhi fruit.

"This fruit is available throughout the year, and you can eat it at any time of the day. The one who eats this fruit gets happiness in all three worlds. And yes, the one who feeds this fruit gets victory in all three worlds."

Revealing the various combinations in which a Samosa can be enjoyed, they added, "This fruit can be eaten with tamarind sweet chutney or with green chutney, or even with tomato chutney, which is also known as sauce. And yes, if you eat this fruit with jalebi, you will get strength in all three worlds. Are you laughing?"

In the caption, Shilpa declared her love for Samosa, saying, "Jab tak rahega samose mein aalu… tab tak main bolungi “ek aur khaalu?” #SundayBinge (sic)".

Shilpa has shared time and again that although she is a fitness junkie, she is also a true foodie at heart.

As part of the fitness regime, Shilpa also practices Yoga, which not only helps her stay healthy but also promotes emotional balance and calm.

Recently, she revealed her ultimate ‘secret to staying calm’ before work.

She uploaded a video on social media where she was seen practicing Pranayama as she got ready for a professional stint.

Looking stunning in a shimmering gold halter-neck outfit with delicate embellishments, the 'Baazigar' actress was seen calmly performing the breathing exercise.

“My secret to keeping my calm, just before the kaam #PranayamaForTheWin.,” she wrote the caption.

--IANS

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