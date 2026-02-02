Shilpa Shetty wishes her ‘A1 from day 1’ Shamita on 47th birthday

Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shetty shared a fun birthday message for her sister, actress Shamita Shetty, whom she lovingly called her ‘A1 from day 1' along with a throwback moment.

Shilpa took to Instagram to share a video featuring pictures from Shamita’s childhood. She also posted a series of photographs capturing precious moments she has shared with Shamita and their mother over the years.

For the caption, Shilpa wrote: “A little throwback because… how could I not it’s your birthdayyyy.”

“Happyyy birthdayyy, my Tunkiii My A1 from day 1. May your life always be filled with endless happiness, good health, laughter, and love. Remember, you always have me - today, tomorrow, forever… no matter what Love you to the moon and back @shamitashetty_official.”

Shamita is the younger sister of actress Shilpa. She made her acting debut with the romantic drama Mohabbatein in 2000. She went on to do films including Bewafaa, Zeher, and Cash.

Following a career hiatus and a downturn, Shamita participated in several reality television shows, including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, and Bigg Boss.

Talking about Shilpa, she was last seen in Sukhee, directed by Sonal Joshi in her directorial debut. It stars Shilpa in the lead role with Amit Sadh, Dilnaz Irani, Kusha Kapila and Pavleen Gujral.

The film is about a 38-year-old Punjabi housewife, Sukhpreet "Sukhee" Kalra, who, sick of her routine existence, travels to Delhi to attend her high school reunion. Sukhee relives her teenage years while experiencing a variety of things over just seven days, emerging reignited and reborn, making the hardest shift of her life—from being a wife and mother to being a woman once more.

Shilpa will be seen in KD: The Devil directed by Prem. The film stars Dhruva Sarja in the titular role, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, Jisshu Sengupta and Nora Fatehi.

--IANS

dc/