January 19, 2026 1:55 PM हिंदी

Shilpa Shetty recalls the painful goodbye to her father as she reflects on 2016

Shilpa Shetty recalls the painful goodbye to her father as she reflects on 2016

Mumbai, Jan 19 (IANS) Just like everyone else on social media these days, actress Shilpa Shetty also decided to look back at her bittersweet memories from the year 2016.

Walking down memory lane, Shilpa recalled the painful goodbye to her father, Surendra Shetty, who passed away in 2016.

However, it also happened to be the year when Shilpa realized some of her professional dreams.

Reliving all the memories, Shilpa penned on her official Instagram handle, "2016 : walk down memory lane...So many highs, so many lows.. watched a dream come true with my book, celebrated milestones and … a painful goodbye to daddy. But Cest la vie.. keep making memories, cause that’s all our souls take with them (sic)".

On December 22, last year, Shilpa fondly remembered her late dad on his birth anniversary.

Posting a couple of beloved memories with her father on her official Instagram handle, the 'Dhadkan' actress wrote on social media, "Cheers to 85, Dad! I hope you are enjoying your single malt up there."

Before that, on October 11, Shilpa had shared another emotional post on her father's 9th death anniversary.

Uploading a sweet throwback photo with her papa from her childhood on Insta, she penned, "Miss your smile .. Miss YOU Daddy (Red heart emoji) 9 years today (folded hands emoji)."

The still showed little Shilpa being tickled by her father, leaving a bright smile on her cute face.

For those who do not know, Shilpa's father passed away on October 11, 2016, at his home in Versova after suffering a cardiac arrest. While he was immediately rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, he was pronounced dead by the doctors.

Work-wise, Shilpa will next grace the screen with "KD: The Devil".

Made under the direction of Prem, the project stars Dhruva Sarja in the titular role, along with Sanjay Dutt, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, Jisshu Sengupta, and Nora Fatehi as the supporting cast.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Andaman & Nicobar Islands ‘living laboratory of biodiversity’: Jitendra Singh

Andaman & Nicobar Islands ‘living laboratory of biodiversity’: Jitendra Singh

Polish Deputy PM backs India's call to counter cross-border terrorism

Polish Deputy PM backs India's call to counter cross-border terrorism

Shilpa Shetty recalls the painful goodbye to her father as she reflects on 2016

Shilpa Shetty recalls the painful goodbye to her father as she reflects on 2016

‘Do Deewane Seher Mein’ teaser promises a heady cocktail of romance in modern world

‘Do Deewane Seher Mein’ teaser promises a heady cocktail of romance in modern world

Rani Mukerji brings order to chaos as she slips into her ‘Mardaani 3’ part on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’

Rani Mukerji brings order to chaos as she slips into her ‘Mardaani 3’ part on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’

Poland shouldn't help fuel terrorism in our neighbourhood: EAM Jaishankar calls out selective targeting of India

Poland shouldn't help fuel terrorism in our neighbourhood: EAM Jaishankar calls out selective targeting of India

High‑end housing becomes India’s largest residential segment for 1st time

High‑end housing becomes India’s largest residential segment for 1st time

Artemis II mission: NASA targets February 6 to return humans to the Moon

Artemis II mission: NASA targets February 6 to return humans to the Moon

Mobocracy taking lives of minorities: Experts warn of eroding democracy in B'desh

Mobocracy taking lives of minorities: Experts warn of eroding democracy in B'desh

PSL ends draft system, switches to auction model from 2026

PSL ends draft system, switches to auction model from 2026