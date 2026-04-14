Shikhar Dhawan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Abhishek Malhan lead the charge for 'Battleground 2'

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) After a successful debut, Rusk Media is back with the second season of "Battleground" on Amazon MX Player.

This time the mentors are - Abhishek Malhan for Delhi Dominators, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for Mumbai Strikers, and Rahul Chaudhary for Telugu Tigers. At the helm once again is Supermentor Shikhar Dhawan, bringing experience and edge to the competition.

Split into four teams, 16 contestants will face relentless physical and mental challenges. They will be given daily tasks that will test their consistency, along with the high-voltage ‘Fight Club Weekend’ face-offs that will decide eliminations. In the end, only one male and one female contestant will claim the title of India’s 'ultimate Fitness Star'.

Spilling his excitement, Shikhar Dhawan said, “Season 1 proved us the kind of passion and potential this format brings out, and I’m excited to be back for an even bigger Season 2. This time, the bar is higher, the challenges tougher, and the journey more demanding. What excites me most is seeing contestants discover what they are truly capable of."

Abhishek Malhan, who took the trophy home in Season 1, shared, “Winning the first season gave me a real understanding of what it takes to succeed in this format, from building the right strategy to handling pressure at every stage. Stepping back into the game, my focus is on guiding my team with that experience."

Talking about resilience, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary said, “Battleground tests you in ways you don’t expect. It’s not just strength, it’s resilience, belief, and staying steady when things get tough. That’s the mindset my team is bringing into every task. It’s going to be a ride.”

Produced by Rusk Media, "Battleground Season 2" is set to premiere on April 17.

--IANS

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