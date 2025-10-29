Shekhar Ravjiani opens up about his struggle with cataract

October 29, 2025 9:51 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Music composer Shekhar Ravjiani opened up about his struggle with cataract and how he overcame his fear of undergoing surgery.

In his latest Insta post, he revealed that he had undergone LASIK to get rid of those glasses.

"Not many know this, except a few childhood friends. Growing up, I wore very high-powered glasses. So high that once I took them off, the world was a blur. Then came the era of LASIK in India. I got it done - and finally could see the world in high definition! Forgetting that I no longer needed to wear glasses, I found myself pushing up imaginary glasses on my nose out of sheer force of habit! I'm sure a lot of you relate to this! (smiling face)," Shekhar penned on IG.

He added that around 4 years back, he started facing issues with his vision again and was diagnosed with cataract.

Shekhar wrote, "But about 4 years ago my vision unexpectedly started getting weaker again - rapidly going from low all the way to high. A plot twist that I definitely didn't see coming, and then...needless to say, the last four years have been quite challenging. Lenses never felt comfortable, and glasses always seemed overpowering and my vision, perpetually hazy. Whether I was on stage or in the recording studio, through it all, I was struggling. Sometimes I said an excited "Hiiii" to someone without a clue as to who they were! And then sometimes an unintentionally cold 'Hi' to someone who I knew very well. (Apologies to all of them) (smiling face) After consulting several doctors, I was told I had developed cataracts."

Initially hesitant to undergo surgery, he finally got the treatment done and is now undergoing recovery.

"Here's to kickstarting my new journey of the next 25 years filled with new dreams, new beginnings and more music than ever! Jai Hanuman (folded hands and red heart emoji)," his post concluded.

Sharing his inspiring journey, Shekhar penned the caption, "Not everything always goes as planned - Life throws curveballs...and that’s when your faith always has to be greater than your fear. Jai Hanuman (folded hands emoji)."

