March 16, 2026 10:01 AM हिंदी

Dubai Airport temporarily suspends all flights after drone hits fuel tank

Dubai Airport temporarily suspends all flights after drone hits fuel tank

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Dubai Airport on Monday announced to temporarily suspend all flights as a precautionary safety measure, after a drone struck a fuel tank in the area.

“Flights at DXB (Dubai International Airport) are temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all passengers and staff. Please contact your airlines for the latest flight updates. Further updates will be shared as they become available,” Dubai Airport said in a post on X.

The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority said travellers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates regarding their flights.

“Further updates will be announced through official channels as soon as they become available," the Dubai Media Office wrote on X.

A fire broke out near Dubai International Airport on Monday after a drone struck a fuel tank, prompting a rapid response from emergency teams and the temporary suspension of flights. Authorities said Dubai Civil Defence crews were immediately deployed to tackle the blaze and that no injuries were reported as safety measures were activated across the vicinity.

Dubai Civil Defence crews were immediately deployed to tackle the blaze and that no injuries were reported as safety measures were activated across the vicinity.

Meanwhile, an Emirates flight bound for Dubai from Kochi returned to the airport here on Monday following a security incident reported from the destination airport.

“Flight EK533 departed Cochin International Airport (CIAL) at 04.30 am with 325 people on board. En route, the aircraft was directed to turn back due to the sudden closure of Dubai International Airport,” a CIAL spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the UAE's defence ministry has reported six deaths since the conflict began - four civilians and two military personnel. The soldiers died in a helicopter crash that was linked to a technical issue.

—IANS

na/

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