November 08, 2025 3:24 PM हिंदी

Shekhar Kapur weighs in on the term AI Bubble: 'We’re in a Valuation Myth'

Shekhar Kapur weighs in on the term AI Bubble: 'We’re in a Valuation Myth'

Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur shared his reaction to Former FTC Chair Lina Khan’s remark that we are in an “AI bubble".

Offering a deeper perspective on what’s actually driving today’s artificial intelligence narrative, Shekhar wrote on his X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle, “We are not going through an AI bubble. We are going though a manipulated valuation bubble. Valuation is a story that if told long enough becomes a myth (sic).”

The 'Mr India' maker further argued that AI itself is not the problem; it is the overinflated expectations and speculative capital surrounding it that are the real culprits.

Shekhar pointed out that, similar to the real estate boom, where homes rose to astronomical prices until they were no longer homes but assets trapped in a cycle of greed and collapse, AI is also being pulled into a vortex of valuation hype.

The filmmaker views AI as one of the most democratic technologies of our time - a tool with the power to enhance productivity, creativity, and equality if used responsibly.

"AI is here to stay. It’s potentially the most democratic technology to help make our lives more productive. When your home rises astronomically in value that is no longer just your home, it becomes part of a real estate bubble that threatens to collapse, does not mean you need a home", the 'Masoom' maker went on to share.

Prior to this as well, Shekhar has engaged in social media discussions regarding the impact and future of AI on various aspects of life.

On Tuesday, he said that the A-listers at the top of the pyramid will not support AI.

Responding to a post talking about the A-listers in Hindi cinema not wanting to associate with AI because of public opinion, the Padma Bhushan awardee shared, "You’re going to the wrong people. ‘A Listers’ rose to the top on business models that are about to be defunct. Studios in the US survive because they have built business models that are so expensive they create entry barriers. AI will make film-making more democratic”.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Britney Spears returns to Instagram, talks about 'boundaries'

Britney Spears returns to Instagram, talks about 'boundaries'

Anshula Kapoor shares the various ways grief alters one's brain & heart

Anshula Kapoor shares the various ways grief alters one's brain & heart

Shekhar Kapur weighs in on the term AI Bubble: 'We’re in a Valuation Myth'

Shekhar Kapur weighs in on the term AI Bubble: 'We’re in a Valuation Myth'

Bellingham’s edge is ‘very good thing’ for England, says manager Tuchel (Credit: England/X)

Bellingham’s edge is ‘very good thing’ for England, says manager Tuchel

5th T20I: India-Australia clash halted due to severe weather conditions

5th T20I: India-Australia clash halted due to severe weather conditions

Isha Koppikar says 'Miss you deeply, Aunty Zarine' as she remembers Sussanne Khan's mother

Isha Koppikar says 'Miss you deeply, Aunty Zarine' as she remembers Sussanne Khan's mother

Letting my bike Dyna go was one of the hardest losses of my life, says actor Gautham Karthik (Photo Credit: Gautham Karthik/Instagram)

Letting my bike Dyna go was one of the hardest losses of my life, says actor Gautham Karthik

BYC leader raises alarm over prolonged curfews, civilian deaths amid Pakistani airstrikes in Balochistan

BYC leader raises alarm over prolonged curfews, civilian deaths amid Pakistani air strikes in Balochistan

Arjun Rampal enchants with his menace avatar as the Angel of Death in 'Dhurandhar'

Arjun Rampal enchants with his menace avatar as the Angel of Death in 'Dhurandhar'

Winter Session of Parliament to be held from Dec 1 to 19

Winter Session of Parliament to be held from Dec 1 to 19