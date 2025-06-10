Shekhar Kapur tells how his cook gave him the greatest lesson in ‘Quantum Physics’

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Shekhar Kapur, in a reflective post on social media, recalled a moment with his cook, who questioned the moon landing based on spiritual belief. The acclaimed filmmaker shared that he realized he had just been given the greatest lesson in “Quantum Physics.”

Shekhar took to Instagram, where he shared a collage of astronaut Neil Armstrong stepping down from the Apollo spacecraft and a photograph of the crescent moon.

Recalling the moment of his learning, he wrote: “Suresh! .. Suresh ! Suresh came running in ..

‘Look’.. I pointed to the TV as Neil Armstrong stepped down from the Apollo Spacecraft. The ‘One step for man .. a giant step for Mankind’ moment… It was the 50th Anniversary of the moon landing and the Tv was ablaze with videos from then.(sic)”

Shekhar shared that his cook Suresh looked at the images with a “quizzical look”.

“Suresh was my cook and I was in London doing post for my film. He smiled at me .. ‘Sir, you are film maker, I know those are special effects. How could man land in the Moon? ‘Why not, Suresh ?’ A bit taken aback. ‘Because I worship the Moon. Man can’t actually step on it ‘.. That got me.(sic)”

He talked about how he took his cook to the British Science Museum

“Where replica of the Apollo 11 exists, with the Space Suits etc .. I was in my best ‘teacher’ mode .. explained everything as best I could .. ‘So?’ I asked suresh when we got back home ‘ Now you’re convinced that Man went to the moon ?’(sic)”

He added: “Suresh looked at me kindly .. like a teacher looks at a young student not quite understanding the truth ..‘Yes Sir .. Man went to the Moon’ Said Suresh solemnly..‘But to your moon, not mine’.”

“Suresh went back to the kitchen to cook the most fish delicious curry ever. It was Saturday night and many folks would come to taste Suresh’s fish curry…(sic)”

Shekhar said that his cook taught him that the universe is as one observes it.

“Leaving me realizing I had just been given the greatest lesson in Quantum Physics.. that the Universe is as you observe it to be ..So the next time you look at the moon, remember .. everyone is looking at their own moon … that the same moon inspired many love songs .. and poetry..so which moon are you looking at ? (sic)”

Neil Armstrong along with Buzz Aldrin landed on the Moon in 1969, as part of the Apollo 11 mission.

--IANS

dc/