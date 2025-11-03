Shekhar Kapur lauds team India’s stellar World Cup performance, draw attention to important aspect

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Padma Bhushan awardee Shekhar Kapur, who is otherwise known for his dense and existential posts on Instagram, is keeping it lighter. On Monday, the filmmaker took to his social media as he celebrated the Indian Women’s Cricket Team’s ICC Women's World Cup 2025 win.

He also drew attention to the larger struggles faced by women and female athletes in the country. He praised the team’s strength and resilience, as he wrote, “How often do Indian women have to prove their strength, resilience and be the true pride of our Nation? And yet they have to fight for their dignity, respect and for their rights”.

Shekhar Kapur message resonated with fans, who echoed his sentiment, that India’s women athletes continue to inspire the nation through sheer determination, even as they battle for equal recognition.

Meanwhile, he is currently gearing up for his next directorial venture, ‘Masoom: The Next Generation’, continuing to explore themes that challenge social perception and celebrate emotional truth, much like his words honoring India’s women cricketers.

Team India defeated South Africa in a repeat of what the Men’s cricket team did to them in the T20 World Cup 2024 Final.

South Africa won the toss, and skipper Laura Wolvaardt decided to bowl first. The Indian warrior queens drew out their swords with Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma opening the innings. Both the players mounted an explosive opening of 104 runs. While Smriti scored 45 runs from 58 balls just falling short of half-century, Shafali Verma hit it out of the park with her knock of 87 runs from 78 balls which included 7 boundaries and 2 maximums.

The Indian squad hung up a score of 298 runs, a hairline short of the 300 mark. However, the Proteas choked again in the finals as team India won by 52 runs. While Deepti Sharma was good with the bat, she was even better with the ball as she pulled off a 5 wicket haul conceding 39 runs with an economy of 4.11.

She was feted with Player of the Tournament honour, and Shafali Verma was hailed as the Player of the Match.

Team India’s win in the finals has healed an entire generation, which has long endured and licked the wounds of ICC Men’s World Cup 2003 and ICC Men’s World Cup 2023, and has lived through the dreams of ICC Men’s World Cup 2011, and ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2007, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, and heard legendary stories of ICC Men’s World Cup 1983.

