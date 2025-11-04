Shehnaaz Gill on love, finding the right partner: Nothing is perfect

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Actress Shehnaaz Gill, whose latest release “Ikk Kudi” is about finding the right partner, feels that perfection in relationships is a myth and talks about what really matters is the effort one puts in.

Asked what she feels is the mantra to a perfect marriage, relationship and a perfect partner, Shehnaaz shared her two cents and said that investing in a relationship is essential, even though the future remains uncertain.

Shehnaaz, whose chemistry with late star Sidharth Shukla in “Bigg Boss 13” was loved by all, told IANS: “Nothing is perfect; it’s not perfect. But I think the more perfect you can be in things, the better.”

Nurturing the relationship is essential, feels Shehnaaz, who has stepped into producing films with her latest release.

“Invest in your relationship… It's very important. I think the most important thing is to search for things. Do as much as you can. A relationship you don’t know how it will be in the future; maybe he may show his true self once the marriage is done... That is also possible. But you should be as safe as you can… it’s your fate. If you are unlucky, you will meet a bad person; if you are lucky, you will meet a good person,” Shehnaaz expressed.

“Ikk Kudi” follows a woman from a family of broken hearts who starts doubting her arranged marriage match and embarks on a quest to uncover her fiance’s mysterious past.

Shehnaaz gained stardom after her stint in “Bigg Boss 13”. It was in 2015, when Shehnaaz began her modelling career with a music video titled 'Shiv Di Kitaab'. In 2017, she marked her debut in Punjabi film 'Sat Shri Akaal England'.

The actress’ filmography also includes names such as 'Kala Shah Kala', 'Daaka', 'Honsla Rakh', 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', and 'Thank You for Coming' to her credit.

Shehnaaz has appeared in several music videos titled-- 'Maar Kar Gayi', 'Pindaan Diyaan Kudiyaan', 'Je Haan Ni Karni', 'Putt Sardaran De', 'Lakh Laanhta', 'Viah Da Chaa', 'Jatt Jaan Vaarda', 'Gusse Ho Ke Nahiyo Sarna', 'Jatti Hadd Sekhdi', 'Gunday Ik Vaar Fer', 'Peg Paun Wele', 'Gedi Route', 'Shona Shona', and 'Habit'. She also has 'Sab First Class' in the pipeline.

--IANS

dc/