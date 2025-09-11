Shehnaaz Gill misses brother Shehbaz Badesha, wishes him “Good Morning” through TV

Mumbai Sep 11 (IANS) Bigg Boss season 19 recently saw Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz Badesha enter the show as a wildcard entry.

His sister and Punjabi actress Shehnaaz Gill, who was also a part of Bigg Boss season 14, seems to be missing her brother, and it looks like she has been watching the show every single day without missing any episode.

Recently, Shehnaaz shared a small video featuring her brother Shehbaz sleeping in the house, and through the caption and video, she wished him a good morning. A few days ago, while talking to IANS, Shehnaz Gill spoke about how it is going to be exciting for her entire family, including herself, to see Shehbaz in the house. She also added that she was extremely nervous to see him enter the reality game show. “I was feeling nervous for myself, but to be honest, I am feeling more nervous for my brother.

She further added, “At the same time, I am also very excited because he is my brother, and this is a very big moment for me. I will see him from outside and obviously be supporting him. Moreover, we will have high emotions all the time.” The actress also spoke about her brother Shehbaz, who had genuinely wished to be a part of Bigg Boss someday. Gill added that she was extremely happy and proud to see him on TV's biggest reality show. “I feel very proud of Shehbaaz. He had been manifesting going into the Bigg Boss house for around 7 years, and that day has finally come!” She added, “It's just that I wish he had been involved since day 1 and not as a wild card in the middle of the show; he would have understood the game better. But nevertheless I hope he will do well, I am sure.”

For the uninitiated, Shehbaz Badesha had earlier entered the Bigg Boss house during season 14 to support his sister Shehnaaz Gill, who was a contestant that season. For the uninitiated, Shehnaaz, who was a part of Bigg Boss season 14, won hearts with her innocence, bubbly personality and for being Siddharth Shukla's closest pal in the BB 14 house.