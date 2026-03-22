Shefali Shah says 'still bask in its stardust' as Delhi Crime clocks 7 years

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Actress Shefali Shah uploaded an album of some rare behind-the-scenes moments from the shoot of her acclaimed crime drama, "Delhi Crime", as the web series clocked 7 years of release on Sunday.

Shefali wrote that even after such a long time, she continues to bask in the stardust of the captivating drama, which received a lot of love and praise from cinephiles.

"7 years to the magic we created, and I still bask in its stardust. Delhi Crime - 1 (sic)," she penned the caption.

In addition to Shefali, her co-star, Rasika Dugal, also commemorated the occasion by dropping another set of BTS photos from the set of "Delhi Crime" season 1.

The 'Mirzapur' actress penned the caption, "In-between shots from a story we carried with care (sic)."

While Shefali is seen as IPS Vartika Chaturvedi in the show, Rasika essayed the role of ACP Neeti Singh in the drama, which has received 3 seasons till now.

In November, Shefali revealed why she was weeping upon the release of "Delhi Crime 3".

Shedding light on all the changes she made to her character in the third season, she wrote on social media, “I was terrified. It is the understatement of the century before ‘Delhi Crime 3’ dropped. I played a different side of Vartika this time. She felt the pain and anger with equal and more intensity, but instead of showing it, she channelled it into finding the girls. All situations require one aspect that's more prevalent than others. Certain situations need to be handled with power, certain with strength, certain with command, certain with force, and certain like this one, with compassion and empathy”.

Shefali added that while she was not sure if the audience would be able to see her vision, when she read the reviews, she was overjoyed and even wept with relief.

--IANS

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