Sheetal Maulik sheds light on her casting couch experience: 'I wasn't aware about such practices'

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Actress Sheetal Maulik, who is currently seen as Priya in "Meri Bhavya Life", shed light on a disturbing casting couch experience during her early days.

She claimed that she was extremely naïve at the time and was not aware of any such practice or culture.

Recalling how the incident ended up shaping her journey, Sheetal stated, “It was quite unexpected for me. I was very innocent during the time I made my acting debut. I was hardly 15 or 16 years old. Back then, we were still considered kids and our parents made most decisions. Today’s generation is much more aware and informed.”

“I was in talks for a project, and I was directly asked if I was ready to compromise. I was so innocent that I agreed on the spot, thinking it meant they would pay me less. I came home and told my family, ‘Yay! I’m selected! Just that they’ll pay me less, and I agreed to it.’", she remembered.

Sheetal revealed that she was left shocked after she realized what was going on. “The next day, the producer called me to meet at night. I was like, ‘Sir, now?’ And he said, ‘Yes, we talked about compromising, and you seemed comfortable.’ I said, ‘Yes, I’m okay with less money,’ and he replied, ‘No, we can pay you more. All you need to do is…’ I cut off the call. That moment was a real shock for me," she added.

Although shaken by the experience, Sheetal chose to focus on the positives. She said, “Yes, the industry has a dark side, but there are good people too—professionals who respect and appreciate your talent. I was lucky to meet such people and didn’t let that one experience break me. I kept going.”

She disclosed that her mother used to accompany her to auditions after the incident, and she herself became more aware.

"I always tell newcomers—trust your talent and stay true to your path. Hard work and honesty will take you far,” Sheetal concluded.

