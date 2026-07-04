Sheena Chohan talks about preparing for a powerful negative lead role

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) Director Pankaj Parashar has announced actress Sheena Chohan as the negative lead in his upcoming OTT series.

Speaking about casting Sheena, Parashar told IANS, “I am happy to choose Sheena as the negative lead for my next OTT series because she has the exact credentials needed for the character, especially with her training in martial arts. She’s also super enthusiastic and committed as an actress. I really like her dedication to her craft.”

Talking about the new project Sheena shared, “This news came in around my birthday and made it very special. I’ve always admired Pankaj Sir and the incredible, legendary female characters he has created over the years. So, when I met him at the Mumbai International Film Festival and he shared this project with me, I immediately discussed my research process, how I approach understanding characters from the inside out, and my ideas for bringing this fascinating negative lead to life.”

“There’s nothing I love more than bringing characters and stories to life. I put my heart and soul into every role with the hope of inspiring and uplifting people through the stories I get to tell. Acting allows me to live my true purpose. It gives me an opportunity to draw on my theatre training, martial arts, and fitness to create a layered, powerful character. I’m truly excited to begin this journey.”

The upcoming untitled espionage series, based on the world of secret agents, is scheduled to go on floors this September.

Sheena will next be seen in the pan-India South film “Jatasya Maranam Dhruvam,” alongside J. D. Chakravarthy, where she plays a cop in an action-packed role. She will be seen performing action sequences in the series.

The actress also has an international web series with a slate of around five releases lined up this year.

--IANS

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