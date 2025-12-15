December 15, 2025 9:57 AM हिंदी

Sheeba Chadha calls ‘The Great Shamsuddin Family’ a ‘warm, nostalgic bubble’

Sheeba Chadha calls ‘The Great Shamsuddin Family’ a ‘warm, nostalgic bubble’

Mumbai, Dec 15 (IANS) Actress Sheeba Chadha has shared her heartfelt response after watching her film ‘The Great Shamsuddin Family’, describing it as an experience wrapped in warmth and nostalgia.

Taking to Instagram, Sheeba said the film brought back memories in an “achingly nostalgic” way, reminding her of the beautifully chaotic dynamics that define family. She also praised the ensemble cast, calling it “fantastic” and lauded actor Dilip Shankar, whom she described as a “genius”.

“It was such a warm bubble . Seeing the film has in an aching way brought on nostalgia The crazy dynamic that is Family . And lookit this fantastic ensemble . @dilipkhussro you is Genius, (sic),” she wrote in the caption.

Expressing gratitude to filmmaker Anusha Rizvi, Sheeba, who shared a string of stills from the film also wrote: “@anusharizvi2018 Shukran for this mad warm fuzzy ride.”

Shot entirely in Delhi, the Anusha Rizvi-directed slice-of-life drama ‘The Great Shamsuddin Family’ celebrates the city’s everyday humor, warmth, and chaos elements that Kritika says came naturally to her because of her roots.

The film captures the essence of a middle-class Delhi household. It also stars Juhi Babbar, veteran actress Farida Jalal, and Shreya Dhanwanthary in pivotal roles.

Set over one day in Delhi, the narrative follows Bani as mothers, aunts, cousins and former romantic interests descend on her apartment, each bringing their own emergencies.

As the protagonist navigates interfaith complexities, generational conflicts and family expectations, she faces a choice between pursuing international career opportunities or remaining with her family.

Talking about the 52-year-old actress, Sheeba has acted as a character actor in films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Parzania, Delhi 6, Luck by Chance and Talaash. She played the role of Nirmala, a sex worker, in Talaash: The Answer Lies Within. She received wide acclaim for her quirky portrayal of Nain Tara Tiwary (Buaji) in Sharat Katariya’s Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

Her early appearance on television was in Love Marriage, after which she made a comeback in Kasturi. This was followed by popular series such as Na Aana Is Des Laado, Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Kahani Saat Pheron Ki, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge and Lakhon Mein Ek. She later joined the cast of the popular television series Hitler Didi.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Gold, silver prices jump on MCX amid weak dollar, global cues

Gold, silver prices jump on MCX amid weak dollar, global cues

Rodrygo, Mbappe earn vital La Liga win for Real Madrid

Rodrygo, Mbappe earn vital La Liga win for Real Madrid

Divya Dutta revisits childhood days as she shares picture with father’s gift

Divya Dutta revisits childhood days as she shares picture with father’s gift

Indian Army field hospital concludes relief mission in Cyclone Ditwah-hit Sri Lanka

Indian Army field hospital concludes relief mission in Cyclone Ditwah-hit Sri Lanka

Shooting of director Venky Atluri's film with Suriya wrapped up? ( Photo Credit: Sithara Entertainments/X)

Shooting of director Venky Atluri's film with Suriya wrapped up?

PM Modi embarks on three-nation visit to Jordan, Ethiopia and Oman

PM Modi embarks on three-nation visit to Jordan, Ethiopia and Oman

Jackie Shroff recalls Ustad Zakir Hussain, says ‘always remembered’

Jackie Shroff recalls Ustad Zakir Hussain, says ‘always remembered’

Indian stock markets open lower amid weak global cues

Indian stock markets open lower amid weak global cues

Patel, Blundell return as NZ name squad for thord Test vs Windies

Patel, Blundell return as NZ name squad for thord Test vs Windies

India reaffirms ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,’ religious harmony at 11th UNAOC

India reaffirms ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,’ religious harmony at 11th UNAOC