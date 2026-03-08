March 08, 2026 6:46 PM हिंदी

'She is my perfect innings': Prithvi Shaw gets engaged to girlfriend Akriti Agarwal

'She is my perfect innings': Prithvi Shaw gets engaged to girlfriend Akriti Agarwal

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw announced his engagement to his girlfriend Akriti Agarwal on Sunday, sharing a set of romantic photographs on social media that quickly grabbed attention online.

In the pictures posted by Shaw, the right-handed batter can be seen proposing to Agarwal by going down on one knee and placing a ring on her finger. Another image shows Agarwal helping Shaw wear his engagement ring, while a separate photo captures the couple proudly showing off their rings.

The announcement drew warm wishes from fans as well as members of the cricketing fraternity. Delhi Capitals, the franchise Shaw is set to represent in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, also congratulated the opener on the special milestone.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Shaw wrote, “From sixes on the field to a lifetime of hits off it. She’s my perfect innings!”

Agarwal, who hails from Lucknow, is a social media influencer and actress. After relocating to Mumbai, she gained significant popularity online and now has more than three million followers on Instagram. She has also stepped into acting and made her film debut in the Kannada movie Trimukha.

The couple was recently seen together at the wedding of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok in Mumbai. The event was attended by several well-known figures from the worlds of sports and entertainment.

Shaw made a dream start to international cricket when he scored a century on his Test debut against the West Indies in 2018.

However, the promising start was followed by periods of inconsistency, along with questions surrounding his discipline and fitness, due to which he was eventually left out of the team.

In October 2024, Shaw was also released from the Mumbai Ranji Team. His struggles were also reflected in the IPL auctions. Shaw went unsold during the IPL 2025 Auction.

The situation repeated in the early stages of the IPL 2026 Mini Auction, where he again did not find a buyer at his base price of ₹75 lakh.

Eventually, Delhi Capitals picked him up during the final accelerated round, giving the 26-year-old batter another opportunity to make a strong comeback in the league.

--IANS

sds/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Mankind indebted to 'Nari Shakti', says HM Amit Shah on International Women's Day

Mankind indebted to 'Nari Shakti', says HM Amit Shah on International Women's Day

Gen Z protests: Nepal probe panel report comes after initial hesitation over poll repercussions

Gen Z protests: Nepal probe panel report comes after initial hesitation over poll repercussions

IPL 2026 to start from March 28

IPL 2026 to start from March 28

India ramps up alternative oil purchases as Middle East crisis deepens

India ramps up alternative oil purchases as Middle East crisis deepens

West Indies, South Africa to leave India after ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Tuesday following travel delays: Report

T20 WC: West Indies, South Africa to leave India on Tuesday after travel delays: Report

Int'l Women’s Day: Success story of Rajasthan’s Pana Devi is a tale of victory in adversity

Int'l Women’s Day: Success story of Rajasthan’s Pana Devi is a tale of victory in adversity

SZA gets more direct about her opinion on AI in music, feels like being ‘at war’

SZA gets more direct about her opinion on AI in music, feels like being ‘at war’

Aishwarya Rai dances on Salman Khan's song with hubby Abhishek Bachchan at a wedding function

Aishwarya Rai dances on Salman Khan's song with hubby Abhishek Bachchan at a wedding function

Arshdeep Kaur wins 25m Pistol T3 final in the National Selection Trials (Group A) at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo credit: NRAI

National Shooting Trials: Arshdeep Kaur wins 25m Pistol T3 final

Punjab: Woman's drone exploits in farm, inspires fellow villagers to turn 'Drone Didi'

Punjab: Woman's drone exploits in farm, inspires fellow villagers to turn 'Drone Didi'