'She gives freedom to players': Karthik draws comparison between Mandhana and Dhoni

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) Former Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik has heaped rich praise on India's charismatic batter and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women captain Smriti Mandhana, praising her leadership qualities and composure, while drawing comparisons with former India captain MS Dhoni.

Speaking about Mandhana, Karthik described her as one of his favourite players, highlighting not just her batting ability but also the calm authority and freedom she brings as a leader. “The way she carries herself and the clarity she has with what she is doing. She's very self-assured,” he said in a video released by RCB on X.

Karthik emphasised Mandhana’s intuitive understanding of match situations, noting that her ability to read the game sets her apart. He also praised her leadership style, pointing out how she empowers teammates by giving them the freedom to express themselves while remaining a dependable presence in moments of uncertainty. He also admitted that all these leadership traits are often associated with Dhoni as he drew comparisons between the two.

"She knows what she is doing. Her ability to grasp situations very intuitively. She gives us the freedom to what we do to allow us to do what we want. At the same time, if you're in any doubt, she's there," he said.

"And guess what? The last person I heard who players had a similar attribute about was MS Dhoni," he added.

Under the leadership of Mandhana, RCB-W dominated the WPL 2026 season, winning their second title by defeating Delhi Capitals in the final. Mandhana topped the run-scoring charts again as RCB achieved the highest successful run chase in WPL history during the final to win by 6 wickets.

Mandhana was also vice-captain of the Indian team that won the ICC Women's World Cup last year. She scored 434 runs and played a crucial role in helping the team win their first title.

--IANS

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