Shatrughan Sinha reveals why he finds Amitabh Bachchan a source of inspiration for Gen Z

Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha extended warm wishes to megastar Amitabh Bachchan on his 84th birthday.

He described him as a national icon and a source of inspiration, particularly for the younger generation, including Gen Z. Taking to social media, Shatrughan shared a heartfelt birthday message for his friend and fellow actor, wishing him happiness, good health and a long life. “Many happy returns of the day, for our favorite friend, national icon @SrBachchan a source of inspiration to all, especially younger generation Gen Z. Wishing you happiness, good health & a very very long healthy life. God Bless! #BirthdayWishes,” he wrote.

Shatrughan also shared a couple of throwback pictures featuring Amitabh. In the first photograph, the two actors are seen sharing a light-hearted moment. The next picture captures them seated alongside veteran actor Dharmendra, with Amitabh holding Dharmendra’s hand as Shatrughan sits between them. In the final photograph, Amitabh is seen posing with Shatrughan’s family, including his wife and daughter Sonakshi Sinha, at the launch of Shatrughan’s book.

Amitabh Bachchan and Shatrughan Sinha have shared screen space in several iconic Bollywood films, including “Naseeb,” "Shaan," and “Dostana.”

Amitabh, fondly known as the Shahenshah of Bollywood, remains one of Indian cinema's most celebrated actors. Over the years, he has earned widespread recognition for his versatile performances and remarkable contribution to the film industry.

From his iconic roles in films such as 'Zanjeer,' 'Deewaar,' and 'Sholay' to his performances in more recent projects, Amitabh has continued to remain a prominent figure in Indian cinema. Beyond films, the actor has also won audiences over through his television appearances, particularly as the host of the popular quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati.’

Amitabh Bachchan marked his 84th birthday on October 11. Wishes poured in from across the film industry. Several prominent names, including Sanjay Dutt, Kajol, Anil Kapoor, Kamal Haasan, and Suniel Shetty, took to social media to celebrate the megastar’s special day.

--IANS

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