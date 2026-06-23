Shatrughan Sinha recalls Shashi Kapoor being the most cheerful on sets of their 1973 movie 'Aa Gale Lag Jaa'

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Veteran star Shatrughan Sinha shared fond memories from his earlier film career, and working with Shashi Kapoor in the movie 'Aa Gale Lag Jaa'.

The actor, who appeared on the sets of the singing reality show Indian Idol, recalled how Shashi Kapoor was always smiling and never had a dull moment with him around.

When the host of the show Aditya Narayan asked him about his experience of working with Shashi Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore in the film, Shatrughan Sinha shared, "Pura Kapoor parivar ka toh main shuru se hi deewana raha hu, aaj bhi hu aur kal bhi rahunga. Main hamesha ye Raj Kapoor ke chote bhai aur Shammi Kapoor ke chote bhai Kapoor khandan ki aan, baan aur shaan Shashi Kapoor the great Prithviraj Kapoor ji ke suputra, ke saath kaam karna, jo itna hasmukh kalakar aaj tak maine nahi dekha."

(I have been an admirer of the entire Kapoor family from the very beginning, and I remain one today and always will. Working with Shashi Kapoor, the younger brother of Raj Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor, the pride, prestige, and glory of the Kapoor family, and the son of the great Prithviraj Kapoor, was truly special. To this day, I have not seen an actor as cheerful and warm-hearted as him.)

Sharing his thoughts further on the importance of meaningful characters over lengthy screen time, he further added, "Never go for the length of the role, always go for the strength of the role. Role ka lamba hona bahut zaroori nahi hai, role ka badhiya aur majboot hona zaroori hai. Chote role mein bhi aap chha sakte ho. Aur ye picture mein mera role utna nahi tha jo log Shashi Kapoor aur Sharmila Tagore ko yaad rakhte hai, woh shayad mujhe bhi yaad rakhte hai."

(Never go for the length of the role, always go for the strength of the role. It is not important for a role to be long; what matters is that it is well-written and impactful. You can leave a strong impression even in a small role. In this film, my role was not as substantial as those of Shashi Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore, but perhaps the audience remembers me as well)

–IANS

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