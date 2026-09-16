Adhyayan Suman says his new film explores the complex relationship between pride and healing

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Actor Adhyayan Suman, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Main Na Raha Mera’, has said that it explores the story where pride stands in the way of healing.

The makers of the film unveiled its teaser on Wednesday. Opening against sweeping mountain landscapes, the teaser moves between high-octane motorcycle sequences and intimate glimpses of a love marked by snowfall, celebration, heartbreak and unresolved longing. The film marks the debut of actress Divita Rai, and questions if ego is bigger than love.

Talking about the film, Adhyayan Suman shared, “The teaser gives audiences their first real glimpse into Raj’s world, one torn between unfiltered love and the weight of ego. Main Na Raha Mera explores what happens when pride refuses to let you heal”.

“We envisioned the film as an ode to timeless, melody-driven romance. Rahul Nair’s music is the heartbeat of our story, and this teaser is only a glimpse of the emotional journey ahead”, he added.

Divita Rai said, “This film will always be special to me as it marks the beginning of my journey as an actor. Playing such an emotionally layered character pushed me to discover a new side of myself. The experience was challenging, exciting and deeply fulfilling”.

The teaser culminates with the haunting title track in Arijit Singh's vocals “Main Na Raha Mera,” composed by Rahul Nair, setting the musical and emotional tone of the film.

Created by Adhyayan Suman and directed by Amit Kasaria, ‘Main Na Raha Mera’ is produced by Dharmesh Sangani under Sangani Brothers Motion Pictures, in association with T-Series. The film features lyrics by Dev Pandey and Athul Dheeraj, with cinematography by Pradeep S. Khanvilkar.

‘Main Na Raha Mera’ is set to release in theatres on October 23, 2026.

--IANS

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