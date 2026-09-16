India and Bangladesh discuss improving air connectivity, enhancing civil aviation cooperation

Dhaka, Sep 16 (IANS) India and Bangladesh on Wednesday held discussions on enhancing cooperation in civil aviation, improving air connectivity and increasing air cargo capacity.

The talks took place during a meeting between India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi and Bangladesh's Minister of Civil Aviation and Tourism, M Rashiduzzaman Millat, in Dhaka.

"High Commissioner of India Shri Dinesh Trivedi met the Minister of Civil Aviation and Tourism, Mr. M Rashiduzzaman Millat on 16 Sep 2026. They held discussions on wide-ranging topics including enhancing bilateral cooperation in the field of civil aviation, improving air connectivity, enhancing air cargo capacity, improving bilateral working mechanisms and promoting tourism," the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh wrote on X following the meeting.

On September 13, Trivedi met Zahed Ur Rahman, Advisor for Policy and Strategy to Bangladesh's Prime Minister and discussed a wide range of topics in India-Bangladesh relations.

“The meeting included discussions on a wide range of topics in India-Bangladesh relations. Both dignitaries expressed optimism that the two vibrant democracies will continue to work together to enhance people-to-people relations,” the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh posted on X.

He also held a meeting with the Minister of Water Resources of Bangladesh, Shahiduddin Chowdhury Anee and discussed the importance of strengthening bilateral engagement for achieving the shared aspirations of the people.

“High Commissioner Shri Dinesh Trivedi held a meeting with the Minister of Water Resources of Bangladesh, Mr. Md. Shahiduddin Chowdhury Anee, on 13 September 2026. Minister of State Mr. Forhad Hossain Azad was also present. The discussion highlighted the importance of strengthening bilateral engagement for achieving the shared aspirations of the peoples of the two neighbouring countries,” the High Commission stated on X.

On September 9, Trivedi met Advisor to Bangladesh’s Prime Minister for the Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Division, A K M Shamsul Islam, with discussions held on wide-ranging topics to enhance defence-related engagements between the two nations.

“The discussions underlined the strong bond existing between the Armed Forces of the two countries. The meeting included deliberations on wide-ranging topics to enhance defence-related engagements. Both the dignitaries expressed their commitment to further enhance the relationship and to work together on various mutually beneficial areas of interests,” the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh posted on X.

--IANS

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