Nigerian actor Olu Jacobs passes away at 84, wife Joke Silva, family share the news

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Veteran Nigerian actor Olu Jacobs passed away at the age of 84 on Wednesday. His family members took to their Instagram, and shared the news with their followers.

They shared a throwback picture of the late actor sitting while looking into the camera. They also penned a long note in the caption, as they shared, “It is with gratitude to God for a life well lived and fought, that we announce the passing of our dear husband, father, grandfather and uncle”.

“The Lion of Lufodo. Oludotun Baiyewun Jacobs (MFR) 11/07/ 1942- 16/09/2026 We call on all bloggers and social media influencers to respect our families privacy at this time”, they added.

Olu Jacobs is one of Nigeria’s most respected and celebrated actors, renowned for his powerful performances across Nigerian theatre, television, and film. He developed an early passion for acting and later trained in the United Kingdom, where he gained experience in stage productions and television. After returning to Nigeria, Jacobs became a prominent figure in the country’s entertainment industry and played memorable roles in numerous films and television productions. Known for his commanding screen presence, deep voice, and versatility, Olu Jacobs has portrayed characters ranging from traditional leaders and family patriarchs to political figures and complex dramatic personalities.

His contribution to Nollywood has earned him widespread admiration and numerous awards. Beyond his performances, he has also been influential in mentoring younger actors and supporting the growth of Nigerian cinema. He married actress Joke Silva, and is an enduring symbol of excellence and professionalism in African entertainment.

--IANS

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