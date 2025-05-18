Shashi Tharoor to visit US, Owaisi heads to Saudi Arabia over Pahalgam attack

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) Senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor will head to the US, while the AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi will visit Saudi Arabia to expose Pakistan’s alleged involvement in the Pahalgam attack and to underline India's firm stance against terrorism.

In group 1 - Baijayant Panda MP, BJP; Nishikant Dubey MP, BJP; Phangnon Konyak MP, BJP; Rekha Sharma MP, BJP; Asaduddin Owaisi MP, AIMIM; Satnam Singh Sandhu MP, Nominated; Ghulam Nabi Azad; Amb. Harsh Shringla will visit Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Algeria

In group 2 - Ravi Shankar Prasad MP, BJP; Daggubati Purandeswari MP, TDP; Priyanka Chaturvedi MP, Shiv Sena (UBT); Ghulam Ali Khatana MP; Amar Singh MP, INC; Samik Bhattacharya MP, BJP; MJ Akbar; Amb. Pankaj Saran will visit the UK, France, Germany, the EU, Italy, and Denmark.

In group 3 - Sanjay Kumar Jha MP, JDU; Aparajita Sarangi MP, BJP; Yusuf Pathan MP, AITC; Brij Lal MP, BJP; John Brittas MP, CPI (M); Pradan Baruah MP, BJP Hemang Joshi MP, BJP; Salman Khurshid; Amb. Mohan Kumar will visit Indonesia, Malaysia, and Republic of Korea, Japan, and Singapore.

In group 4 - Bansuri Swaraj MP, BJP; Shrikant Eknath Shinde MP; ET Mohammed Basheer MP, IUML; Atul Garg MP, BJP; Sasmit Patra MP, BJD; Manan Kumar Mishra MP, BJP; S.S. Ahluwalia; and Amb. Sujan Chinoy will visit UAE, Liberia, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Sierra Leone.

In group 5 - Shashi Tharoor MP, INC; Shambhavi MP, LJP (Ram Vilas); Sarfaraz Ahmad MP, JMM; GM Harish Balayogi MP, TDP; Shashank Mani Tripathi MP, BJP; Bhubaneswar Kalita MP, BJP; Milind Murli Deora MP, Shiv Sena; Amb. Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Tejasvi Surya, MP, BJP, will visit the US, Panama, Guyana, Brazil, and Colombia.

In group - 6 Kanimozhi Karunanidhi MP, DMK (Leader); Rajeev Rai MP, SP; Mian Altaf Ahmad MP, NC; Capt. Brijesh Chowta MP, BJP; Prem Chand Gupta MP, RJD; Ashok Kumar Mittal MP, AAP; Amb. Manjeev S. Puri and Amb. Jawed Ashraf will visit Spain, Greece, Slovenia, Latvia, and Russia.

In the last group 7 - Supriya Sule MP, NCP (SCP); Rajiv Pratap Rudy MP, BJP; Vikramjeet Singh Sahney MP, AAP; Manish Tewari MP, INC; Anurag Singh Thakur MP, BJP; Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu MP, TDP; Anand Sharma; V. Muraleedharan; Amb. Syed Akbaruddin will visit Egypt, Qatar, Ethiopia, and South Africa.

"In the context of 'Operation Sindoor' and India's continued fight against cross-border terrorism, seven All-Party Delegations are set to visit key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council, later this month," the ministry said in a statement.

The delegations aim to communicate India's unified political stance against terrorism and seek international support to hold Pakistan accountable.

New Delhi continues to maintain that Kashmir remains a bilateral matter.

This marks the first time that the Modi government has mobilised elected representatives from multiple political parties as diplomatic emissaries to challenge Pakistan's narrative on the global stage.

The focus of the delegations will be two-fold: To brief foreign governments about the Pahalgam terror attack and to clarify that 'Operation Sindoor' targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied territories, without endangering civilian lives.

--IANS

dan/