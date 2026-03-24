Sharwanand: 'Biker' is a tough film to shoot

Hyderabad, March 24 (IANS) Claiming that his upcoming sports action drama 'Biker' would make every Indian proud to call the film Indian cinema, actor Sharwanand has pointed out that Biker was a tough film to make.

Participating in a press conference called to showcase the film's trailer in Chennai, Actor Sharwanand said, "Biker is my best film till now! Why is it the best film? There are several reasons. This is the first Indian motocross film to be made."

He went on to say, "What I can promise you is that every Indian will be proud to say this is our Indian cinema. It is not an easy film to shoot. It is the most tough film to shoot. We shot sequences in Indonesia. A lot of accidents happened while we shot this film. We will be showing all that in a making video which we intend to release. It is not an easy sport to show or to act."

Sharwanand went on to disclose that the film had been a turning point in his life.

He said, "Biker is a turning point in my life. It changed me as a person. I had to lose 22 kilos for this film. When Abhi (director) narrated this script, there are two variations in the film. I had to play an 18-year-old guy and a 30-year-old guy. It transformed my whole perspective of cinema making, about my life, my health and body. This film is close to my heart."

The film is slated to hit screens worldwide on April 3 this year.

It may be recalled that the film was originally scheduled to hit screens on December 6 last year. However, in November, the makers issued a statement saying they were postponing the release of the film as they wanted to give audiences not just a film but an "experience like never before."

Taking to its X timeline, UV Creations, the production house producing the film, had, in November last year, had said,"#Biker stands postponed! A new release date will be announced soon. A bigger, better experience is being crafted with care and being assembled with passion. #Biker will be releasing in 3D, 4DX, and many more formats."

In its statement, the production house called the film, "An experience beyond the screens!" and said that to ready this "beast", the cast and crew had worked hard and were continuing to work hard on countless nights.

"Trust us, this film is much more than the little laps we showed, and it is bigger than what Telugu Cinema has seen until now! To this kind of an experience, to this kind of a scale," it had said and further added, "We want to give you a product that races in your hearts, pumps up your adrenaline, and makes you breathless! Biker stands postponed, not just to give you a film but an experience like never before. BIKER is coming to theatres in 3D, 4DX and many more formats. Tighten your helmets. You are in for a ride of a lifetime."

For the unware, actor Sharwanand plays a bike racer in this upcoming film, which was initially being referred to as #Sharwa36.

Malavika Nair plays the female lead in this film which will also feature well known character artistes Dr Rajasekhar, Brahmaji and Atul Kulkarni in pivotal roles.

Produced by Vamsi and Pramod, this high-energy film is set against the backdrop of motocross racing. Sources say it is a thrilling story of a family that is spread over three generations and set against the exciting motocross backdrop of the 90s and early 2000s.

Cinematography for the film is by well known cameraman J Yuvraj. The racing sequences in the film have been shot by cinematographer Madhie. Music for the film has been scored by famed Tamil music director Ghibran. Anil Kumar P is the editor of the film, which has N Sandeep as its executive producer. Rajeevan is the production designer and A Panneerselvam is the art director.

--IANS

Mkr/