Sharvari Wagh recalls Sooraj Barjatya telling her BTS stories of iconic songs 'Maiya Yashoda' & 'Didi Tera Dewar Deewana'

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Actress Sharvari recalled growing up watching iconic Rajshri songs such as Didi Tera Devar Deewana and Maiya Yashoda.

The actress who is all set to feature on Sooraj Barjatya’s upcoming movie Yeh Prem Mol Liya, said that it was a special experience for her to now work with director and learn about the thought that goes behind creating such songs.

Speaking at the song launch of Yeh Prem Mol Liya, Sharvari said she felt “really grateful and blessed” to be part of the experience and shared an anecdote about her conversations with Barjatya during the filming of the songs.

“Whenever we used to shoot songs, Sooraj sir used to tell me stories of their shooting times during songs of Maiya Yashoda and Didi Tera Devar Deewana. And that was my favourite part because I have seen all these songs since childhood. There is so much love for these songs,” she said.

Sharvari revealed that Sooraj Barjatya also shared some behind-the-scenes details from those songs with her, which she tried to incorporate into her own performance.

“Sooraj sir told me some inside information and then I was trying to apply it,” she said.

The actress also spoke about how working on the songs gave her a different understanding of Rajshri's filmmaking style.

“I really think that this was the first time when I saw that apart from the choreography, so many things were taken care of in the songs. Like the emotions of the family, the connection that is made with them, how the story progresses,” she said.

Sharvari added, “I think this was the first time when I saw how songs take the film forward, how they take the story forward. And it was a very special experience for me.”

For the uninitiated, Yeh Prem Mol Liya stars Sharvari Wagh along with Ayushmann Khurrana and is set to release on November 27.

–IANS

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