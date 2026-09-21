Gulshan Grover, Atlee turn a year older, Jackie Shroff celebrates the moment

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood star Jackie Shroff joined in the birthday celebrations of actor Gulshan Grover and filmmaker Atlee, who marked their 71st and 40th birthdays, respectively.

Jackie took to his Instagram stories section, where he first shared a post for Gulshan and wrote: “#HappyBirthday @gulshangrover Happiness always!”

Gulshan is popularly known as the "Bad Man" of Hindi cinema because of his ability to make an impact in negative roles. He has reportedly appeared in over 400 films spanning Hindi, English, and multiple regional and international languages.

The actor was last seen in Heer Express, a drama film directed by Umesh Shukla. The film also stars Divita Juneja, Ashutosh Rana, Sanjay Mishra, and Prit Kamani.

Jackie then posted a picture of Atlee and penned: “#Happy Birthday @atlee Warm wishes.”

Atlee made his directorial debut with the film Raja Rani in 2013 for which he was feted with the Best Debut Director by the Vijay Award and the Tamil Nadu State Award for best dialogue writer.

He then went on to direct Theri, Mersal and Bigil all featuring Vijay. He made his debut in Hindi cinema with Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan.

The filmmaker’s next is Raaka, starring Allu Arjun. It follows a divine warrior who is born of fire, shaped by the cosmos, and forged in sacrifice. He rises to restore balance to a universe threatened by primordial chaos-before faith itself is extinguished.

Talking about Jackie, his latest is Ahmed Khan’s comedy film titled “Welcome To The Jungle”.

The film has a huge star cast including names such as Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sayaji Shinde.

It is loosely based on the 2005 American film The Producers as well as the 2008 American film Tropic Thunder.

This film marks the ninth collaboration of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal, who have reunited on screen after almost 17 years. Their last collaboration was Priyadarshan's De Dana Dan.

--IANS

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