EAM Jaishankar arrives in New York for high-level UNGA meet with tightly-packed agenda

New York, Sep 21 (IANS) External Affairs Minister has arrived here for the high-level United Nations General Assembly session this week with an agenda tightly packed with scores of meetings, bilateral and multilateral, with leaders of countries who are streaming here.

He was received on arrival by a delegation of senior Indian diplomats.

EAM Jaishankar is scheduled to address the General Assembly on Saturday in the afternoon session that begins at 3 pm local time (Sunday 12:30 am in India).

In the address, he will give India's perspectives on issues sweeping the globe and air its priorities and concerns before the leaders of the UN's 193 members gathered for the annual high-level meeting.

Before and during the high-level session that starts on Tuesday, Jaishankar will be meeting leaders, fellow foreign ministers and UN officials.

Some of the meetings will be bilateral, others at multilateral platforms, and there will be many more informal meetings.

India's aid programmes for several countries of the Global South, directly and through the UN and multilateral organisations, will figure at some of the meetings.

EAM Jaishankar will be able at his meetings to make the case for India's election to the Security Council when the poll is held next year for the two-year term starting in 2028.

He will be able to explain India's 6-point manifesto, SHANTU, an acronym for “Securing Holistic Advancement through Norms, Trust [and] Integrity”.

His schedule here includes an event at the Asia Society on September 26.

Bangladesh foreign minister Khalilur Rahman is the president of the current General Assembly session.

At last year's high-level session, EAM Jaishankar held 47 bilateral meetings and participated in 10 multilateral meetings, in addition to dozens of informal meetings with leaders, according to his Facebook post looking back at that hectic week.

--IANS

al/rs/