Sharvari asks 'Haan Ke Haan' as Maharaj completes one year of release

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) Sharvari's portrayal as Viraaj on screen in "Maharaj" has been inked in the memory of every movie lover. From her child-like innocence to her courage, to her unapologetic honesty, Viraaj is every bit lovable.

As "Maharaj" completed one year of release, Sharvari took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a couple of BTS images from the making of the historical drama. The post further included a video of one of her shots from Siddharth P. Malhotra's directorial.

Commemorating the 1 year anniversary of "Maharaj", Sharvari asked a very crucial question in the caption. “Haan Ke Haan, A dialogue from the script of Maharaj is now an emotion for me! The love that y’all have given Viraaj has been too special.. From recreating the dance steps on the song to making reels on the dialogues to dressing up like Viraaj.. I just want to say thankyou for this love!," she wrote.

Showing her appreciation for all those involved in the making of the drama, Sharvari added, "Thankyouuu @yrf #AdityaChopra @siddharthpmalhotra @vaibhavi.merchant @jaideepahlawat @shalzp @Junaid @snehadesaiofficial @netflix_in @monalithakur03 & the whole cast & crew!"

"Aap sabhi ne mujhe itnaaaaa saara pyaar diya, aaj mera pyaar accept karenge? Bolo #HaanKeHaan ? Kyunki ‘Naa’ ka toh option hi nahi hai #1YearOfMaharaj,” the note concluded.

Produced under the banner of YRF Entertainment, the project stars Junaid Khan as the lead, along with Jaideep Ahlawat, and Shalini Pandey in pivotal roles.

The story of "Maharaj" is based on the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862, along with Saurabh Shah's novel about the case. It revolves around the journey of a courageous journalist who takes on a powerful religious leader in a landmark legal battle.

Up next, Sharvari will be seen sharing the screen with Alia Bhatt in "Alpha".

She further has Imtiaz Ali's next, alongside Diljit Diljit, Naseeruddin Shah, and Vedang Raina in her kitty.

