Mira Rajput Kapoor celebrates 10 years of marital bliss with Shahid Kapoor, shares moments from their journey

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Social media personality Mira Rajput Kapoor, who is also the wife of Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is celebrating 10 years of her marital bliss with her hubby.

The actress took to her Instagram on Monday, and shared a series of pictures documenting their chapters from the past 10 years of their union. The pictures include some heartwarming moments between the couple including parenthood.

She wrote in the caption, “Ten years later, and you’re still the one— my forever. You and I, we, us, and now”.

The pictures also feature Shahid spending time with their kids, Misha and Zain in separate photos. She went on to add some romantic pics of Shahid as he planted a kiss on Mira’s cheek.

The couple tied the knot on July 7, 2015 in an intimate wedding with only their family members and close friends in attendance. The late morning of July 07, 2015, was kept for their Gurudwara wedding and the afternoon was meant for their jaimala and Hindu wedding.

Earlier, Shahid showed his playful side as he enjoyed a fun-filled game of pickleball with his wife, Mira Rajput. The star wife shared a lighthearted moment, capturing Shahid embracing his goofy side. Taking to her Instagram stories, she posted a photo featuring herself and Shahid. What caught the most attention were the actor’s playful expressions. In the image, while Mira takes a selfie, Shahid poses with a ball on his head, pulling a goofy face.

The couple is seen relaxing after enjoying a game of pickleball. Alongside the photo, Mira wrote, “In a pickle”. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput often share adorable photos of each other on social media, teasing one another with playful captions and moments. Their lighthearted posts give fans a glimpse into their fun-filled, loving relationship, with both frequently engaging in affectionate banter and cheeky exchanges online.

Prior to that, Mira penned a heartfelt birthday note for the ‘love of her life’ Shahid. Sharing their blurry image, she wrote, “Love of my life, light of my world. Happy Birthday to my forever In the middle of everything and at the end of it all, you’re the one The magic is in you”.

--IANS

aa/