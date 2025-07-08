July 08, 2025 2:02 AM हिंदी

Bihar: Five family members burnt alive over witchcraft suspicions in Purnea

Bihar: Five family members burnt alive over witchcraft suspicions in Purnea

Patna, July 7 (IANS) Five members of a family were brutally killed in Bihar’s Purnea district after being attacked by a group of villagers who suspected them of practising witchcraft, police said on Monday.

The victims, identified as Babulal Oraon, Sita Devi, Manjeet Oraon, Rania Devi, and Tapto Mosmat, were blamed by the villagers for recent incidents of deaths in Tetgama village, leading to a violent scuffle.

Police found the dead bodies of four individuals near a pond on Sunday, while a child survivor from the family told police that all the villagers were involved in the assault that led to five individuals losing their lives.

The dead bodies were completely charred. Purnea police recovered the dead bodies and sent them for the post-mortem.

The incident, which took place in a tribal village, was allegedly triggered after the son of a local resident, Ramdev Oraon, lost his life despite undergoing traditional healing rituals (jhaar-phoonk).

Another child in the family had also fallen ill, further fuelling suspicion among the villagers.

No formal complaint (FIR) has been registered yet as the child survivor is in trauma and unable to provide detailed statements.

Police teams, along with the dog squad, are patrolling the village, which remains largely deserted following the incident.

Purnea Superintendent of Police Sweety Sehrawat confirmed that the violence was linked to superstitions surrounding jhaar-phoonk and tantra-mantra practices.

“The victims were beaten by the villagers on suspicion of witchcraft,” Sehrawat said.

Senior police official Pankaj Kumar Sharma said, “One individual, Nakul Kumar, has been arrested for allegedly inciting the villagers during the attack.”

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav targeted the Nitish Kumar-led government over the incident, posting on X: “Two days ago, three people were murdered in a massacre in Siwan. Recently, three individuals were killed in Buxar and three more in Bhojpur. Now, five members of a family were killed in Purnea. Criminals are alert, the Chief Minister is unconscious.”

--IANS

ajk/dan

LATEST NEWS

South Delhi Superstarz will play fearless cricket, says Ayush Badoni after the franchise picked the most strategic and balanced outfit at the end of Day 1 of players auction in of Delhi Premier League (DPL) Season2.

DPL Season 2: South Delhi Superstarz will play fearless cricket, says Ayush Badoni

'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' promo echo's the sentiment of every television lover

'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' promo echo's the sentiment of every television lover

Pakistan Cricket Board draws flak for ousting former champions Karachi from domestic tournament

PCB draws flak for ousting former champions Karachi from domestic tournament

India gears up for first-ever digital Census in 2027 with caste data, self-enumeration features

India gears up for first-ever digital Census in 2027 with caste data, self-enumeration features

Novak Djokovic storms into men's singles quarterfinals after slow start against Alex de Minaur in Wimbledon 2025 at the All-England Club in London on Monday. Photo credit: Wimbledon/X

Wimbledon 2025: Djokovic storms into QFs after slow start against De Minaur

Bihar: Five family members burnt alive over witchcraft suspicions in Purnea

Bihar: Five family members burnt alive over witchcraft suspicions in Purnea

BJP appoints Punjab legislator as state working chief

BJP appoints Punjab legislator as state working chief

Brian Lara’s record is special, he deserves it: Mulder explains surprise declaration on 367 not out in the second Test at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Monday. Photo credit: ProteastMen/X

Brian Lara’s record is special, he deserves it: Mulder explains surprise declaration on 367*

Nearly 91 pc of retail investors incur net loss in equity derivatives in FY25: SEBI

Nearly 91 pc of retail investors incur net loss in equity derivatives in FY25: SEBI

PM Modi meets Bolivian President on sidelines of BRICS summit

PM Modi meets Bolivian President on sidelines of BRICS summit