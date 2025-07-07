BJP appoints Punjab legislator as state working chief

Chandigarh, July 7 (IANS) BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday appointed legislator Ashwani Kumar Sharma as Working State President of the Punjab unit of Bharatiya Janata Party with immediate effect.

Sharma, the legislator from Pathankot, is among the two legislators from the state in the House of 117.

Responding to his appointment, Union Minister Ravneet Bittu wrote on X, “Heartiest congratulations to Sh. @AshwaniSBJP Ji on being appointed as the new working President of Punjab BJP. Your rich experience and unwavering commitment to the party will undoubtedly strengthen the BJP's footprint in Punjab. Wishing you great success in this new responsibility under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji.”

BJP MP Satnam Singh said, “Heartiest congratulations to Shri @AshwaniSBJP ji on being appointed as the Working State President of Punjab BJP. A leader known for his unwavering dedication, inclusive approach, and deep connection with the grassroots, Ashwani ji has always worked to unite and energise the party cadre across Punjab.“We thank the party high command for understanding the sentiments of party cadre with this appointment that will further strengthen the BJP’s organisational structure and outreach at the booth level.”

Sharma was involved with RSS, and during his college days in Pathankot, he was a member of ABVP.

After a successful term, he was appointed General Secretary BJP Punjab from 2007 to 2010.

He became Chairman of the District Planning Board, Gurdaspur, and was made the party’s state president in 2010.

He was made the President of B.J.Y.M. (Punjab) in 2004.

--IANS

vg/dan