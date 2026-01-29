Sharon Stone has a spooky inspiration behind her paintings

Los Angeles, Jan 29 (IANS) Hollywood actress Sharon Stone has an eerie approach to her artwork. The actress has shared that she talks to spirits and embraces "universal consciousness" to inspire her artwork.

The 67-year-old star has been going through an "artistic journey" between acting and painting, and for the latter she has found herself communicating with the unknown to help create her pieces, reports ‘Female First UK’.

She told Extra, “I think this channel really opened because so many of my family members died and they died really rapidly in these last maybe three and a half years. I genuinely hear this higher consciousness speak to me. When these portraits started coming through, they really talked to me”.

The Basic Instinct actress got emotional as she opened up about how she feels the need to thank spirits after finishing her paintings.

She said, "I think it’s really special when people, when they allowed me to see their soul because I believe in universal consciousness. I do believe that someone has allowed me into their consciousness so that I could paint this portrait of someone that I don’t know. I feel so blessed”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Sharon noted that one particularly impactful piece titled Him was inspired by a spirit who took a while to really open up.

She said, "Eventually, when he started talking to me, it was so traumatic, and he started telling me that he drowned in a ship where he was chained in the hull of this ship. When I painted him and I experienced this trauma of him being chained and drowning and unable to get out of his chains, it was so upsetting to make this painting”,.

The piece was one of several put on display for her Rogues Gallery series. A statement for the project last month teased, "These never-before-seen works created by Stone are powerful, haunting portraits of the spirits of people from different eras that she recently started to channel while painting”.

For Him in particular, Sharon admitted the ghost had "a very hard time" opening up. She added at the time,” He was an enslaved person who drowned in the East China Sea on a slave ship. He had a very hard time talking to me, because as an enslaved person he was not allowed to talk openly and freely. He had me experience his drowning with him”.

