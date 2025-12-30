Sharman Joshi reflects on first quarter of 21st century, calls it extremely ‘fulfilling’

Mumbai Dec 30 (IANS) Actor Sharman Joshi has reflected on the first quarter of the 21st century and called it a wonderful journey.

Talking to IANS, Sharman said, “The past 25 years have been truly remarkable. Everything meaningful in my life has unfolded during this time. I began my journey as an actor 25 years ago, married my college sweetheart, and today we are blessed with three beautiful children.”

He added, “Professionally, I have been fortunate, and personally, life has been equally fulfilling. All in all, it has been a wonderful journey. God has been kind, and I’m deeply grateful for these 25 years. I look forward to the next 25—perhaps even 50—with the same optimism.”

The 3 Idiots actor added, “Over the years, the industry has witnessed immense change—from the rise of multiplexes and corporate involvement to the advent of OTT platforms, which gained tremendous momentum during and after COVID. These shifts have brought about significant, mainstream transformations.”

He added, “Change, after all, is the only constant, and it has echoed strongly throughout this first quarter of the 21st century. It has been a particularly volatile period, and we are all adapting as best as we can.”

Reflecting on his personal life, the actor told IANS, “On a personal level, however, things have largely remained the same. At our core, my wife and I are still the same people we were years ago, and we hope to remain so moving forward. That sense of constancy has brought us peace, and for that, I am truly thankful.”

Sharman Joshi in the past years has delivered hits like 3 Idiots, Golmaal, Ferrari Ki Sawaari, Life In A Metro, Style, Excuse Me, Rang De Basanti and many more.

–IANS

rd/