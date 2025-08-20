Sharing leaked pic from set will be treated as a cyber crime, warn makers of Prabhas's upcoming film

Chennai, Aug 20 (IANS) The makers of director Hanu Raghavapudi's upcoming historical action film, featuring actor Prabhas in the lead, have now warned those sharing a leaked picture from the sets of the film on their social media accounts that such accounts will not only be reported and brought down but that the act itself will be treated as a cyber crime and dealt with appropriately.

Taking to its X timeline, Mythri Movie Makers, the production house that is now producing the eagerly awaited historical film, wrote, "We've observed that a lot of you are sharing a picture from the sets of #PrabhasHanu. We are striving to give you the best experience, and these leaks bring the morale of the team down. Any account sharing such pictures will not only be reported and brought down but will be treated as a cyber crime and dealt with appropriately."

The film, which is set in the 1940s and which is tentatively being referred to as #PrabhasHanu, will be a fictional historical and will feature actress Imanvi as the female lead.

Apart from Prabhas and Imanvi, the film also will feature veteran actors Mithun Chakraborty and Jayapradha in pivotal roles.

Sources say that work on the film, which boasts of an exceptional technical crew, is progressing at a brisk pace.

The film has music by Vishal Chandrasekhar, who is one of director Hanu Raghavapudi's favourite music directors. Interestingly, it was Vishal Chandrasekhar who had scored the music for the director's earlier blockbuster 'Sita Ramam', featuring Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur in the lead.

Cinematography for the film will be by Sudeep Chatterjee and lyrics for the songs in the film will be by Krishna Kanth. Sheetal Sharma is the costume designer for this historical film, which has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs.

--IANS

mkr/